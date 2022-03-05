Airmen 1.22.9: New Deathmatch Map

Horizon returns to deathmatch as the second map. As of right now, zero matches have been able start across all official servers.

This week's update brings buffs to AoE weapons, bringing their ability to destroy a cluster of blast resistant parts on par with their non-AoE counterparts. AoE weapons have a lower maximum damage output to compensate for their tendency to overlap hits or hit multiple valuable parts in one blast. When it comes to blast resistant parts, these qualities offer no advantage so all AoE weapons now deal additional damage to blast resistant parts to compensate.

If you are interested in the specific blast resistance damage multiplier values for each weapon, you can find them all in the official weapon spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zRZm1dE7r2YsItZ3jcgyXJn0ZmOY77NwPSKEaQGGnN4/edit#gid=0

Major Features

Added Horizon island as an additional deathmatch map.

Minor Features

Weapons balanced around hitting multiple functional components with a single shot deal 1.5-2x damage to blast resistant parts.

Increased flak damage from 200 to 210.

Increased lance cannon damage from 125 to 210.

Reduced lance cannon penetration depth from 6m to 3m.

Increased T3 bunker cannon damage from 190 to 240.

Reduced T3 bunker cannon penetration depth from 6m to 3m.

Increased quad cannon base spread from 5 to 8.

Increased bone cannon base spread from 8 to 11.

Increased T2 bunker base spread from 8 to 11.

Reduced battery cannon firing slow from 40% to 25%.

Reduced pressure cost of magnetic repuslor from 3000 to 2000.

Added a deflection torque that turns approaching ships away to the magnetic repulsor.

Bug Fixes