Kalyzmyr is released in early access on Steam! 🥳

Hi, everyone! 🙌

We are happy to announce that our game Kalyzmyr is in early access on Steam! 🥳

Kalyzmyr is a short game about a legendary warrior, Smyrna, escaping from a dungeon called Kalyzmyr, featuring beautiful hand-drawn pixel art, it’s a side-scroller action game. 🤩

A simplistic mix of popular gameplay elements like tower defense, dungeon crawler, and hack’n slash with lots of button mashing and random generated interactions and loot. ⚔️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1826090/Kalyzmyr/?snr=1_5_1100__1100

Fight and defend through hordes of demons in this old-school fast-paced action game.

Each floor starts with a defense phase where you defend yourself from hordes of creatures by buying and upgrading defensive equipment. Kill monsters to earn money. Loot chests to level up your equipment.

