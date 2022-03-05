Final Update

I believe I finally finished the overhaul to this game, Many changes have been made

Entirely new Menu UI

Entirely new In Game UI

Slight changes to main gameplay

Slight changhes to graphics

You now interact through the computer screen on the desk. ( R Trigger on the Oculus touch )

Tons more customizability to games as well, including difficulty, game time length, and enemies that are present.

This game has been taking a bunch of time that I cant use on other projects so I hope it was worth it. I am also raising the price due to all the work I put into this. I made a better game than before.

I hope everyone enjoys the new Night with Gigsjaw. If theres anything game breaking I will fix it, but I am done with this project, so thank you everyone.

Discord Server : https://discord.gg/SJmjbxvTED