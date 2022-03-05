Update 2.0.0 is out

_No-clowns,

It's been a crazy ride ever since we've launched Clownfield 2042. I've released countless updates and patches which improved the game significantly and I'm happy to announce the release of ClownZ update._

_ClownZ is a Singleplayer and Co-op experience only.

ClownZ is a zombie wave survival experience with three unlockable unique areas. It features different variations of zombies with different attributes such as health, damage and speed. With each hit and kill, you'd gain money which can be spent on purchasing new weapons, ammunition and unlock different areas. There's also a chance that gives you a random drop when you eliminate zombies. There's also barrication system in place, which you could fix in case of a break in.

ClownZ features an exclusive map called "Ground Zero" which is available in this game mode only. It features carefully crafted level with state-of-the-art apocalyptic ambience. In ClownZ, there are also a few basic spawn locations for the weapons that will help you to start (they also have a respawn timer after each pickup).

This update also adds brand new weapon: 40LMTS (Single shot grenade launcher), which is available across all game modes, including ClownZ.

Besides this major update, I've also improved menu navigation when it comes to regions. It's now displayed everywhere in menu; you can click on it to change region at any time, so you don't waste your time backing out. I've addressed some other minor issues, weapon improvements and overall optimization of the game as well.

Thank you for your continuous support,

