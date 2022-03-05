Multiplayer Public Beta Update: Version 1.4.10

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update for the Multiplayer Public Beta includes several bug fixes for problems reported by you, the players. Thanks for sending in your feedback, it's an essential part of getting multiplayer ready for everyone.

If you'd like to join the public beta, visit our website to learn all the details.

Please note that several items are still in development and are not yet available:

Various scenarios are not yet playable in multiplayer

Communication features such as text chat and planning indicators

In-game invites via URL/Discord

Notable fixes in this update: