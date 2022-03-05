Multiplayer Public Beta Update: Version 1.4.10

This update for the Multiplayer Public Beta includes several bug fixes for problems reported by you, the players. Thanks for sending in your feedback, it's an essential part of getting multiplayer ready for everyone.
If you'd like to join the public beta, visit our website to learn all the details.
Please note that several items are still in development and are not yet available:
- Various scenarios are not yet playable in multiplayer
- Communication features such as text chat and planning indicators
- In-game invites via URL/Discord
Notable fixes in this update:
- Fixed a problem where other players using undo in multiplayer could cause your island map to go blank.
- Undoing Heart of the Wildfire's presence placement no longer sometimes causes a phantom blight piece to remain visible on the island.
- Fixed various sequences during growth that resulted in incorrect behaviour with Heart of the Wildfire, Keeper of the Forbidden Wilds, and Thunderspeaker.
- Undoing placing destroyed presence on a blighted island with A Spread of Rampant Green now correctly refunds the energy spent.
- Fixed Ocean's growth getting stuck after destroying an island board.
- Fixed another issue that could cause Reclaim 1 to interfere with regular card plays during growth.
