Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #27

What I've been working on :
This week on VU, Spryward is bleeding out. Phoebe can't teleport the crew back to the Adam's Corp building without some power first. Explore the riverside area.
+New Weapon Deagle
+New Map Riverside
+New Cutscene
+Fixed broken spawns on Bayside level
+Fixed bug where current skill point text wouldn't reset on reset of skill points
+Fixed bug where drones made zombie sfx when destroyed
+Fixed UI rescaling bug on map menu
+Updated loot pool, weapon spawn increased
+Updated steam page graphics
What's coming next :
Continuation of the finale
Incendiary gun damage
Mystery Thermos
New Map w/ Cutscene
New trailer
Priority Target Changes
Drone Changes
