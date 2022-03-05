 Skip to content

Vacancy Unlimited update for 5 March 2022

Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #27

What I've been working on :



This week on VU, Spryward is bleeding out. Phoebe can't teleport the crew back to the Adam's Corp building without some power first. Explore the riverside area.

+New Weapon Deagle

+New Map Riverside

+New Cutscene

+Fixed broken spawns on Bayside level

+Fixed bug where current skill point text wouldn't reset on reset of skill points

+Fixed bug where drones made zombie sfx when destroyed

+Fixed UI rescaling bug on map menu

+Updated loot pool, weapon spawn increased

+Updated steam page graphics

What's coming next :

Continuation of the finale



Incendiary gun damage

Mystery Thermos

New Map w/ Cutscene

New trailer

Priority Target Changes

Drone Changes

