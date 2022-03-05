 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mall of Mayhem update for 5 March 2022

HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 8318035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Players,

This is a hotfix for the tutorial, This update is large due to it containing hidden content from the first big update in the game files.

I will list the changes down below:

  1. Tutorial Boss fight rebalanced to be easier
  2. Returning to main menu after dieing in the tutorial and clicking new game now properly starts you back at the beginning
  3. Text changes in the menu have been made to be more intuitive.

Thank you to one of the players for reporting this bug on the feedback board.

Changed files in this update

Mall of Mayhem Developer Comp Depot Depot 1558331
  • Loading history…
Mall of Mayhem Depot Depot 1558332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.