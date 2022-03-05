Share · View all patches · Build 8318035 · Last edited 5 March 2022 – 01:13:18 UTC by Wendy

Hey Players,

This is a hotfix for the tutorial, This update is large due to it containing hidden content from the first big update in the game files.

I will list the changes down below:

Tutorial Boss fight rebalanced to be easier Returning to main menu after dieing in the tutorial and clicking new game now properly starts you back at the beginning Text changes in the menu have been made to be more intuitive.

Thank you to one of the players for reporting this bug on the feedback board.