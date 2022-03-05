COOP Multiplayer Beta

MULTIPLAYER BETA
Welcome to the Multiplayer Beta! We are excited about bringing this new shared sandbox mode to the PA community, and we hope you enjoy the experience of terraforming Mars as different threads of AMI (up to 4 players). Why terraform alone when you can do it with friends?
PATCH 1.6.0 IMPROVEMENTS
- Added SFXs to certain conversations, menus and buildings
- Planet Shader optimizations
- Performance improvements
- Added Low Quality improvements
- Population tooltip now shows research efficiency of population
- Polar temperature tooltip now shows information about the pressure change rate and polar temperature
PATCH 1.6.0 FIXES
- Improved Flora Equation to better take into account structure placement
- Fixed orbital icons in buildings using the same sprite as normal icon
- Fixed orbital icons breaking in [REDACTED] Lens
- Fixed close selection marker being drawn even if far but with alpha zero
- Fixed maintenance lens throwing error when opening when another faction has a maintenance facility
- Fixed building shadows on planet showing on back side in certain sectors
- Fixed space shader showing all flora instead of only metal
- Fixed camera not setting correctly the distance factor on intro cinematic
- [NARRATIVE] Elya no longer mentions the colony children during the first Carmine attack if she hasn’t previously introduced the Embryo Martian Colonization Project
- [NARRATIVE] Improved narrative consistency with Elya death event in the case where no buildings are damaged
- [NARRATIVE] Quest to unlock SA-1 now starts when you get the authorization to unlock it
- [NARRATIVE] Fixed an issue that could cause the player to be [REDACTED] before they had access to [REDACTED]
PATCH 1.6.0 BALANCE CHANGES
- [BALANCE] Research lab and animal sanctuary bonuses now increase linearly with the number of labs/sanctuaries instead of exponentially
- [BALANCE] Campaign plot-related special sites removed from Sandbox mode
- [BALANCE] Dialogue after global meteor shower event no longer mentions damage if none was incurred.
- [BALANCE] Advanced landing site now comes with 10 polymers
- [BALANCE] Fixed narrative ordering issue regarding Nathan and Elya dialogue about unlocking SA-9
- [BALANCE] Reduced campaign end game space elevator project launch repetitions
- [BALANCE] Added chemicals as a construction resource for batteries
- [BALANCE] Microsuns and black polar dust now raise the planetary average temperature
- [BALANCE] Maintenance tooltip shows total health percentage of the entire colony
- [BALANCE] Resource tooltips show the total number of mines/factories and will indicate if more mines/factories are needed to meet the current demand
- [BALANCE] Military drone capacities reduced
- [BALANCE] Sandbox COOP: Each initial landing site on multiplayer and sandbox starts with 30 extra steel, 15 extra aluminum, and 5 extra electronics. The starting building limit is increased by 50 for each additional player.
- [BALANCE] Sandbox COOP: Buildings no longer decay on Sandbox and Multiplayer mode for the first 200 Sols
