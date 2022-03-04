New update (v0.21) - First scene continues!



_CLOSE ALPHA - Update 0.21

The closed alpha is only available to Patrons at the mom_ent.

Hello Lewd Tribe!

Please take the time to read the Nota Bene(NB) at the end of this post even if you don't read all the patch note, thank you!

What's New?

Story mode:

I continued with few more sequences of the Scene 1. I will not spoil but will only say it wasn't the easiest one with a lot of different actions and different toys used! It also revealed some flaws that I fixed.

of the Scene 1. I will not spoil but will only say it wasn't the easiest one with a lot of different actions and different toys used! It also revealed some flaws that I fixed. I received a lot of feedback about a lot of minors changes here and there, I did them all! Don't hesitate to send more if something bother you in the sequences of actions. Especially regarding bubbles and voices. Same for typos, they all have been fixed!!!

Please send them [on Discord](discord.gg/SUp8drcewR)!

Please send them [on Discord](discord.gg/SUp8drcewR)! We added, with the help of the amazing Oolay Tiger (follow her!) some voice acting for Zoey.

for Zoey. Some SFX (not final) have also been added to pimp the action.

(not final) have also been added to pimp the action. Some animations are also appearing! I really need your feedback on them (on Discord as well)!

are also appearing! I really need your feedback on them (on Discord as well)! The cursor of the game has changed! Do you prefer this one or the finger? Real question!

of the game has changed! Do you prefer this one or the finger? Real question! The "love up" & "love down" have disappeared for a more subtle and integrated representation of the increase/decrease of the score. What do you think of this change?

Free mode:

The SFX and Animations added in the Story are also activated in Free Mode, I didn't tested them but I will have to add a "mute" button for sure! It's in the TODO list.

I will continue to progress on the story while working on features, I will push the story piece by piece every update to be sure you have something "playable" to test and not just QOL updates.

NB - if you are interested about "personal stuff":

[spoiler]Sorry for the late update on Zoey, I was supposed to work way faster but with everything happening in the world, I took few days to work on From Paris with Love 1 (Steam cards + promotion) in order to increase the sales of the game. From Paris has been made in cooperation with Futanarica in September 2021 who become a real friend and we planed to push all his 3D movies on Steam in the upcoming months. Futanarica is Ukrainian and living in Ukraine, I will not enter into the details but I was trying to generate money to be able to help him. It will be kind of a side mission for the next week. I hope you all understand.[/spoiler]