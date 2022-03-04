Ostranauts Patch 0.8.0.9 Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.8.0.9 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This patch fixes two bugs that have been reported in yesterday's build, and hopefully avoiding some annoying issues that cropped up.

Saves from 0.8.0.X should work fine.

Fixed a bug that would allow player to get into social combat with self and get stuck in UI.

Fixed bug that prevented accessing door locks when closed.

The main bug this addresses is cases where players became stuck in a conversation with themselves. This seems like it could be triggered when walking onto OKLG the first time, and more generally, when the player interrupts an encounter as it loads. This patch should prevent this from happening from now on.

The other issue was a pathfinding error when attempting to access door locks. The range of the interaction was set to 0, meaning AIs could not reach the UI while the door was closed.

As always, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC