Smooth Locomotion & Turning Added, WMR support & more!

Hey everyone!

By very popular demand, we've added smooth locomotion and smooth turning to the game!

Previously we had teleport-only and snap-only turning, but now you can control your movement settings via the in-game cell phone.

Adjust between teleport and smooth locomotion, set a custom locomotion speed, and set which hand you prefer to move with and which hand to turn with.

For turning, you can select between snap and smooth turning, and also set the angle to which you turn each time.

This was a big request, so we hope you enjoy the new movement features!

We're also looking into a motion smoothing effect option in an upcoming update to make the smooth locomotion more comfortable. Keep your eyes out for that update next week!

Another big request- we've added in official support for the Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) headset! We're super pleased to add this headset to our supported devices. Thanks to the awesome fans who were able to help us test the game!

Finally, we've made a few other changes-

-Made the phone a little bigger, easier to see

-Updated the smartphone instruction poster

-Updated the controller instruction posters

-Updated controller bindings to work with all controller types

-Fixed a teleport bug where the object you're holding would block the teleportation arc

-Claw machine now has a fail-safe in case you can't get the little penguin out- the game will help you now after a certain number of tries.

-Fixed an issue where the skeeballs get caught up in the corner

-Fixed a rare bug that would disable Vive controllers when player paused & unpaused the game.

If you have feedback or suggestions, please let us know here, on the Steam discussion forums, or on our Discord- click here to join.

Thanks so much for checking out the update, and we hope you like the new features!

Have a radical weekend!