BOP 1.0.9 Update & Shinogi Chess Club News

Burden of Proof version 1.0.9 is now live! Like the 1.0.8 update, this patch is meant to fix up more lingering typos and incorrect descriptions across the latter half of the game. Additionally, some extra polish has been added to evidence icons to round out the game for the long term.

This should hopefully be some of the last of the grammatical fixes needed since I was able to oversee a play-through on the lookout for those issues. As always, if you spot more bugs or issues feel free to report them over on the Bug Reports section of the Steam forums!

Changelog:

Updated some evidence icons in Chapter 4

Fixed incorrect evidence descriptions in Chapter 4

Fixed some typos (Chapters 4 and 5)

And now I'd like to share some exciting news on my upcoming game, Shinogi Chess Club!

Shinogi Chess Club: Coming Soon on Steam

You can now see the Steam Page for Shinogi Chess Club here!

Shinogi Chess Club is something of a spiritual successor to Burden of Proof, as it is set in the same world and evolves the hybrid novel genre I introduced back in 2018. While it's not a direct sequel, I think fans of BOP will find a lot to love here as it involves a whole new cast of characters, an original story, tons of new music, and exploration as you track down a dangerous organization threatening Yoshino High School!

If you're interested there's more info down at the Steam page for SCC and I'd really appreciate a wishlist as it helps me a ton in bumping the game up on the Steam charts! Additionally, spreading the word and telling your friends is one of the best ways to support the project right now :)

That's all for today! Huge thanks to everyone that has supported my projects these past years, it really does mean the world to see people enjoying with my stories. Shinogi Chess Club is planned to release in May 2022 if all goes well so I hope you'll have a little more patience with me as I finish up the game! If you're interested in hearing the latest news you can follow me on Twitter or check out my YouTube channel. Thank you, and happy gaming!

