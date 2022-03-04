Deflector's Massive Update!

The release of Specimen One introduced a new system that we’re finally ready to present to everyone!

There are several key changes that we want to highlight.

Hub Progression

We’ve remade the hub progression, only leaving fun and meaningful upgrades that would make your runs more interesting. Because of such a massive change we’re going to refund all the points for the previous upgrades with some adjustments due to the size of the upgrade table.

Run Progression

The progression on the game map was streamlined due to the changes in the reward drops. We wanted to make sure that players always have a choice and would try more challenging maps for a better chance of reward.

Mutation Table

When changing mutation table we wanted to make sure that our puzzle-like DNA progression will make the run progression fun and meaningful.

You will be using three things during your run progression:

Mutations

Mutations are your awesome skills that change your gameplay depending on what you pick. Decoys, explosions, giant boomerangs and more.

Strands

These blank hexagonal connections will help you reach different traits and give you more freedom of choosing where to go.

Traits

Previously known as alterations, these were remade as Traits that grant different effects. They exist to help you fine-tune your build during the run. To activate the traits you need to place Mutation or Strand near it and then it will open more alterations around it! Duplicate Traits improve the overall effects.

Roguelite progression inside roguelite!

Reward Drops

The entire drop system was overhauled to better fit the systems higher.

Cells

This is the currency you can use in shops.

DNA

This is used to upgrade everything in the Hub.

Virus Samples

This is used to open new droppable Mutations.

Additionally rooms can drop blanks (with certain upgrades affecting the rate) and in rare cases mutations.

The most important - you can now quit the game during the run and return from where you’ve ended.

So that’s it! Have fun in Deflector and don’t forget to leave your feedback about the new systems!

Here is the full patchnote:

New features

New DNA unlocks

Almost all DNA unlocks have been re-done in order to be more useful during the game. Cost has been balanced so it does not take really long to unlock them.

New Traits (previously alterations)

Traits have been re-done in order to grant effects that allows you to fine-tune your build.

The more duplicate Traits you activate the more powerful they become.

Strands added as a rewards

Strands act as a blank mutation, as they can be placed in the DNA table in order to reach other traits, but do not have any other effect.

New DNA table system

New DNA table, together with the new reward system, allows for more customization based on the traits selected. Which lets you create different build styles based on how you place everything inside it.

Table now always starts with four random initial traits. And when a trait is activated, two new traits appear close to that one (three with the upgrade).

New map progression

Map scheme has been remade in order to make the player’s choice more meaningful.

Paths now will have several nodes in a row, so choosing your path will play a bigger role now.

New drop and reward system

Reward system has been completely re-done in order to avoid choosing between “short-term fun” and “long-term efficiency” and increasing “reward vs risk” decisions.

Only mutations are now shown on the map.

Cells drop in all rooms. Quantity increased in harder arenas.

DNA now has a chance to be dropped when killing enemies. Chance increased in harder arenas.

Virus samples always drop in elite rooms and after defeating a world boss.

Mutations now drop in a random arena in one of the paths. Usually they appear on the more challenging routes.

Strands drop randomly in any combat room where a mutation is not dropped. Chance increases with the challenges attached to the arenas.

Health orbs no longer drops but you can get more health through traits. We may add certain other ways to drop health later.

A shop now can always be found in quest rooms.

Dispenser added to shops. Dispenser allows you to buy unlimited amount of strands.

Added new nodes on the map:

Safe point: you can restore health and sometimes meet interesting NPCs, so keep a close eye on this room in future updates.

you can restore health and sometimes meet interesting NPCs, so keep a close eye on this room in future updates. Survival: You will need to survive waves of enemies until the timer runs out.

Other:

Slasher costume for Specimen One added.

New slasher skin is available for any player who reached 100 viruses killed in the Last Stand room in Specimen One demo.

Mutation tooltips. Every time you get a duplicate mutation you’ll get a special message saying it.

Preview Mutations in shop. Mutation orbs that you buy in shop will have the picture of the mutation inside the orb.

Shops before the boss added. Completing the quest “The Prisoner” unlocks the pre-boss shop.

Tutorial has been remade with new enemies and map.

Steam achievements added

Challenge arenas has been removed. Anomalies can appear now randomly in every combat arena.

Improved character collision deteaction.

Saps quest is redone and now serves as an introduction to the quest system.

Anomaly challenge “Wounded” is temporarily removed from the game.

Arena challenges is now scaling better with the progression.

Shops can now be interacted from all sides

Oogles is no longer in the room when you are dropped, and lands a few seconds after.

Heal amount is now displayed when the player heals from any healing source.

Health orbs, DNA orbs, Virus orbs and Cell obss no longer can be purchased on shops.

SFX no longer keep playing after ending the run.

Active VFX now scales correctly with all resolutions

Poison effect no longer blinks when passing over a rift in the ground in Toxic Sea.

Balance

Quests

Quests have been balanced to make them easier to complete

The egg: Hits needed for the egg to break increased 5 > 8

Hits needed for the egg to break increased 5 > 8 Treasure island: Dodge challenge in Magnetic Field rounds reduced. And now it can be retried as many times as you want in a single run, but bullet damage is increased 1 > 10

Specimens

Eradicator

Deflect damage increased: 30 > 50

BETA

Boomerang range increased: 9u > 10u

Size percentage increase per deflect increased: 17% > 20%

Slasher

Can now cut attack animation to deflect faster

Deflect duration reduced: 0,3s > 0,25s

Active range increased: 15u > 20u

ALPHA

Active damage per hit reduced: 200 > 100

Third hit damage multiplier reduced: x1,8 > x1,5

BETA

Damage reduced: 100 > 80

Active damage per hit reduced: 160> 100

Horizontal wave damage multiplier increased: x1 > x1,5

Wave damage increased: 60 > 80

GAMMA:

Damage increased: 60 > 70

Active damage per hit reduced: 200 > 100

Third hit damage multiplier reduced: x1,6 > x1,5

Gunslinger

Health reduced: 100 > 80

Shoot rate with no energy increased.

ALPHA:

Gun energy cost reduced: 5>4

BETA:

Damage increased: 65 > 80

Dispersion angle reduced: 20 > 10

GAMMA:

Damage increased: 65

Spark

ALPHA

Initial orbs increased: 1 > 3

Damage increased: 50 > 100

Active range increased: 5u > 6u

Active damage increased: 65 > 80

BETA

Damage increased: 50 > 60

Active range increased: 4u > 6u

GAMMA

Maximum damage increased: 290> 320

Mutations