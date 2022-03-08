Elex II Patch 1!

Hey everyone!
We have just launched the first patch for Elex II on steam
Patch notes are as follows -
- Fixed problems with certain graphic cards (especially VEGA chipsets)
- Fixed some screen tearing problems
- Reduced mesh size
- Increased mesh cache size
- Fixed a bug where mesh cache got fragmented over time
- Fixed a bug in controller support
- Fixed various smaller bugs
We also released a patch on Playstation 4 and 5 that fixes the screen tearing
More information for other platforms will come in the future.
Remember if you have issues with our game to report them here - https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/elex2-community/issues/new
Changed files in this update