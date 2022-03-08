 Skip to content

ELEX II update for 8 March 2022

Elex II Patch 1!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We have just launched the first patch for Elex II on steam

Patch notes are as follows -

  • Fixed problems with certain graphic cards (especially VEGA chipsets)
  • Fixed some screen tearing problems
  • Reduced mesh size
  • Increased mesh cache size
  • Fixed a bug where mesh cache got fragmented over time
  • Fixed a bug in controller support
  • Fixed various smaller bugs

We also released a patch on Playstation 4 and 5 that fixes the screen tearing

More information for other platforms will come in the future.

Remember if you have issues with our game to report them here - https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/elex2-community/issues/new

