Elex II Patch 1!

Hey everyone!

We have just launched the first patch for Elex II on steam

Patch notes are as follows -

Fixed problems with certain graphic cards (especially VEGA chipsets)

Fixed some screen tearing problems

Reduced mesh size

Increased mesh cache size

Fixed a bug where mesh cache got fragmented over time

Fixed a bug in controller support

Fixed various smaller bugs

We also released a patch on Playstation 4 and 5 that fixes the screen tearing

More information for other platforms will come in the future.

Remember if you have issues with our game to report them here - https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/elex2-community/issues/new