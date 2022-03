Share · View all patches · Build 8316517 · Last edited 4 March 2022 – 19:06:11 UTC by Wendy

🔹Movement now makes you 50% less hungry.

🔹The trees in the Ancient Jungle map are now twice their previous size.

🔹The density of the plants in the Ancient Jungle map has been reduced slightly.

🔹When showing tasks on the world map, completing a task will now finish and give you your rewards without having to open the world map after completing the task.