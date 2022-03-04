Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #5

fixed:

--Strange drop in population when moving to another era fixed

--Fixed crash from battles

--Fixed anomalous losses during city siege

--Corrections in localization

--Optimized troop recruitment panel

--Cannot build a building on top of the customs

--You can't build customs on top of a building

--Customs can not be built on the sea

--Factory/manufactory can't spawn at sea

--You can't build customs in the city

--Turn is going faster

--Can't close negotiation window on ESC

--You can't end your turn while negotiating

--Fixed crash in french localization

--Can't open panels with hotkeys when the main menu is open

-- Text in resource panel will no longer overlap

--Troops can no longer be a fractional value

--There is no more information about saving which is not

Changes:

--Added folk trait turn timer for other slots

balance:

-- Base production of fields, mills and bakeries increased

--Assimilation chance increased

--Maximum GDP - 999 999 999

--Maximum treasury - 999 999 999

-- Population growth slightly increased