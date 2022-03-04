Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #5
fixed:
--Strange drop in population when moving to another era fixed
--Fixed crash from battles
--Fixed anomalous losses during city siege
--Corrections in localization
--Optimized troop recruitment panel
--Cannot build a building on top of the customs
--You can't build customs on top of a building
--Customs can not be built on the sea
--Factory/manufactory can't spawn at sea
--You can't build customs in the city
--Turn is going faster
--Can't close negotiation window on ESC
--You can't end your turn while negotiating
--Fixed crash in french localization
--Can't open panels with hotkeys when the main menu is open
-- Text in resource panel will no longer overlap
--Troops can no longer be a fractional value
--There is no more information about saving which is not
Changes:
--Added folk trait turn timer for other slots
balance:
-- Base production of fields, mills and bakeries increased
--Assimilation chance increased
--Maximum GDP - 999 999 999
--Maximum treasury - 999 999 999
-- Population growth slightly increased
Changed files in this update