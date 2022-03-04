Patch - 0.7.130.5

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

Winters got a model update from the last letter to the producer check it out! Not live yet



We have a podcast on Friday at noon drop in and talk to the developers we will be taking questions live towards the end!

The old build has been archived for those looking to finish their games on the old smaller Treasure Island map but we dont recommend carrying over saves into this build.

This patch includes 3 patch fixes over the last 48 hours of updates. Expect a patch every few days this week as we work to get everything ship worthy so we can move onto civilian management ASAP!

Change list

Circle formation issue resolved

Added DirectX 12 launch option again should be functional and improve performance on newer GPU's

Resolved an issue with some 'utility' characters still registering for the Crowd Manager to improve performance

Added some 'BeginDestroy' safety to the CPCrowdAgentComponent to ensure that it properly is cleared from the CrowdManager (to avoid a crash)

Removed the old 'FreshlyLoaded'-fix for the CrowdManager, replaced it with a more reliable AIController OnPossess check (that will fix infected, too) Result: Crowd manager crash should be fixed, and units should no longer become unable to move regardless of team affiliation

Rebuilt proxy collision+nav in the master to respect Efrain's update on the Stadium in Presidio (should prevent units from trying to 'walk through' the stadium walls)

Cleaned up a HideUI bug that caused unselected units to show their overhead UI even if not selected

Further cleanup for HideUI response to not show unit interaction widgets for units that are garrisoned in any way (regardless of GameInstance setting for hiding unselected unit widgets)

More Operators adjustments will be forth coming as we work to polish it amongst the RTS aspects to get back on civilian management. We expect to wrap up polish and be back on civilian management very soon

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Cepheus Protocol Podcast #2 URL is now live

