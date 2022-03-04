Share · View all patches · Build 8316175 · Last edited 4 March 2022 – 18:06:12 UTC by Wendy

The Crypt update is here with Hero and Deck creation, 4th circle, new bosses and more!

We want to thank you all for your patience and continued support. A very special thanks to the amazing beta players on our Discord who have helped us a lot during this process! <3

To celebrate the opening of the Crypt, we will also be running a special discount of 25% off for a week, until March 11th!

For the future, we want to keep polishing and adding more activities to the Crypt, add the final 2 Circles, do the revamping of "?" events, add more cards, relics, units, all the good stuff. We also have a couple of different run modes planned that we believe will make the game even better.

On that note, the next update will be the last major one before the 1.0 release! It will feature the third and final main Hero for the game.

So, without further ado, here are the patch notes for this update!

Highlights

-- The Crypt.

-- Custom Hero.

-- Custom Deck.

-- Executioner and Chancellor variants for the Inquisitor.

-- Firelight and Eclipse variants for Nightshade.

-- Stats in the Compendium.

-- Astaroth, the Wing of Pride.

-- Beelzebub, the Wing of Gluttony.

-- Succor, the Wing of Envy.

-- Cerberus.

-- The Frozen Fields.

Gameplay Changes

-- You can now collect Wings from the bosses after winning your first run with a Hero.

-- Cards rewards now have a chance to yield upgraded cards.

-- Bosses now call reinforcements when there are no other enemy units left on the board.

-- Corruption levels were reworked.

-- Added 5 new Corruption levels.

-- Added Bliss status (units with Bliss receive 50% more Enchants).

-- Added Kindred Status (when one Kindred unit receives an Enchant, ALL other Kindred units on the board receive the same Enchant).

-- Added Hit Job status (deal Pure Damage. If the target is killed, you gain 10 gold).

-- Added Reflection status (reflects damage dealt by a card to a random enemy).

-- Added Chill status (raises the cost of a card by 1 this turn).

-- Added Max Health status (adds points to the unit's max Health).

-- Removed Confusion status.

-- Added 6 new Steam Achievements (The Wing of Pride; The Wing of Gluttony; The Wing of Envy; The First Robin; Firebrand; [spoiler]The Hound of Hell[/spoiler]).

Card Changes

-- Added Poison Dart (Nightshade; deals damage and inflicts Decay on the target).

-- Added Guard (Acolyte; gives Shield).

-- Added Lift (Acolyte; gives Might).

-- Added Hack (Acolyte; deals damage).

-- Added Spirit (Acolyte; gain Energy).

-- Added Snag (Acolyte; draw cards).

-- Added Dash (Acolyte; gives Haste for a time).

-- Added Nail (Acolyte; gives Spikes).

-- Added Stain (Acolyte; inflicts Decay).

-- Added Mana Sip (Acolyte; gain Mana).

-- Added Crack (Acolyte; inflicts Fracture for a time).

-- Added Drain (Acolyte; gives Lifesteal).

-- Added Secret Stash (Acolyte; adds random cards to your hand).

-- Added Small Piglet (Acolyte; summons a Small Piglet).

-- Added Muscle (Acolyte; gives more damage).

-- Added Blind Shot (Acolyte; deals damage to a random unit).

-- Added Slash (Acolyte; deals damage to all enemies).

-- Added Fend (Acolyte; gives Protect).

-- Added Scream (Acolyte; gives Taunt for a time).

-- Added Tie (Acolyte; inflicts Bound for a time).

-- Added Bait (Acolyte; puts random traps in your hand).

-- Added Double Edge (Acolyte; deals damage to any unit).

-- Added Guard All (Acolyte; gives Shield to all allies).

-- Added Workout (Acolyte; gives Might and Shield).

-- Added Motivate (Acolyte; gives Might to all allies).

-- Added Panic (Acolyte; discards your hand, sets Energy to 0, deals damage for each card discarded and Energy lost).

-- Added Spray (Acolyte; gives Splash for a time).

-- Added Light Stun (Acolyte; inflict Stun for a time).

-- Added Bad Breath (Acolyte; inflict Decay and Fear for a time).

-- Added Double Damage (Acolyte; next attack deals more damage).

-- Added Butter (Acolyte; the unit will evade all attacks for a time).

-- Added Fast Punch (Acolyte; perform a few attacks in a row).

-- Added Kiss (Acolyte; for a time, the target is converted into an ally).

-- Added Multi Stab (Acolyte; deal damage, repeat a few time).

-- Changed Dagger Throw's value from 75/115 to 100/175.

-- Changed Stun's duration from 2/3 to 3/5.

-- Changed Slow's value from 3/5 to 5/7 and duration from 4/5 to 5/7.

-- Changed Silence's duration from 3/5 to 5/7.

-- Changed Barricate's Spike value from 0/15 to 20/35.

-- Changed Splash's duration from 3/5 to 5/7.

-- Changed Vulture Eye's cost from 3/2 to 4/3 and values from 1/1 to 1/2.

-- Changed Eagle Eye's value from 100/100 to 75/100.

-- Changed Shell's value from 50/75 to 75/125.

-- Changed Random Shield's Repeat from 3/5 to 2/4 and value from 25/25 to 35/35.

-- Changed Transfusion's duration from 2/4 to 4/6.

-- Changed Divine Blessing's value from 250/375 to 300/450.

-- Changed Shield Throw's duration from 4/6 to 10/15.

-- Changed Bloodshot's Shield value from 75/115 to 100/150, Haste value from 3/4 to 4/5 and Haste duration from 2/3 to 3/4.

-- Changed Empower's Splash duration from 2/3 to 3/5.

-- Changed Arm Day's cost from 3/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Brute Force's cost from 3/3 to 1/1 and value from 275/410 to 175/260.

-- Changed Spirit Bomb's value from 125/170 to 50/75.

-- Changed Berserk's cost from 2/2 to 3/3 and value from 30/30 to 50/75.

-- Changed Mighty Deck's value from 15/20 to 30/50.

-- Changed Fist of Midas' cost from 3/2 to 2/1.

-- Changed Overflow's cost from 2/2 to 3/3.

-- Changed Conjuring's cost from 1/1 to 2/1.

-- Changed Flay's Might value from 50/75 to 75/115.

-- Changed Discipline's damage value from 75/115 to 100/175.

-- Changed Life Drain's damage value from 75/50 to 100/50.

-- Changed Blood Card's damage value from 75/50 to 100/50.

-- Reworked Blood Spill to work on the next few times a unit is damaged by a card, instead of on this turn when an ally takes unblocked damage by a card. Cost from 3/3 to 1/1.

-- Changed Armor Break's damage value from 125/200 to 190/300.

-- Changed Crossmerang's damage value from 90/135 to 135/200.

-- Changed Prayer's damage value from 100/150 to 150/225.

-- Changed Karma's damage value from 75/115 to 100/175.

-- Changed Hammering's Repeat from 3/5 to 2/4 and damage value from 50/75 to 75/115.

-- Changed Bash's value from 3/7 to 9/9 and duration from 3/3 to 6/10.

-- Changed Penitence's value from 100/150 to 225/225 and percentage from 10/15 to 15/25.

-- Changed Justice Hammer's value from 175/260 to 250/380.

-- Changed Holy Water's value from 115/170 to 150/225.

-- Changed Cleave's value from 100/150 to 150/225.

-- Changed Intervention's value from 750/1250 to 1125/1875.

-- Changed Spike All's cost from 2/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Spiked Spine's cost from 3/2 to 2/1.

-- Changed Spiked Shield's cost from 3/3 to 2/2.

-- Reworked Sharp Hand to no longer give upgraded Spiked cards when upgraded. Decreased cost from 3/3 to 3/2.

-- Changed Forked's cost from 3/2 to 2/1.

-- Changed Spicate's cost from 2/2 to 3/3 and duration from 3/3 to 7/10.

-- Changed Global Bound's cost from 3/3 to 4/3 and duration from 2/4 to 3/3.

-- Changed Trifold's cost from 2/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Miasma's value from 25/35 to 20/30.

-- Changed Acid Rain's value from 25/35 to 15/25.

-- Changed Double Decay's cost from 1/0 to 2/2.

-- Changed Decay Claw's value from 16/32 to 24/36.

-- Changed Infestation's value from 35/50 to 30/45.

-- Changed Amputate's cost from 3/3 to 2/2.

-- Changed Infectious' value from 3/5 to 5/7.

-- Reworked Surge to repeat 2x on upgrade.

-- Changed Outbreak's value from 3/5 to 10/15.

-- Changed Toxicant's cost from 3/2 to 2/1.

-- Changed Catalysis' cost from 2/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Strengthen's Repeat value from 3/5 to 2/4.

-- Changed Brutality's cost from 2/2 to 1/1.

-- Changed Trickster Nature's cost from 2/1 to 1/1 and value to 50/75.

-- Changed Light Armor's cost from 1/1 to 0/0 and value from 25/50 to 50/75.

-- Changed Safe Grip's value from 15/20 to 20/25.

-- Changed Multistrike's value from 3/5 to 5/8.

-- Reworked Adrenaline to work for 5/7 seconds instead of the entire battle.

-- Changed Entangle Kick's duration from 3/6 to 4/7.

-- Changed Despair's duration from 3/4 to 4/6.

-- Reworked Hit Job to apply 75/125 Might and Hit Job status to target for 2/3 seconds. Cost from 2/1 to 2/2.

-- Changed Piercing's Repeat from 3/5 to 2/4 and value from 30/30 to 50/75.

-- Changed Malevolence's damage value from 100/130 to 150/225.

-- Changed Hatred's cost from 2/2 to 3/3 and percentage from 10/10 to 15/20.

-- Changed Echo Shot's damage value from 100/125 to 150/200.

-- Changed Revenge's damage value from 350/500 to 500/750.

Unit Changes

-- Added the Executioner (inflicts Fracture; gives itself Might; deals extra damage; deals damage equal to its DPS, gains mana if the target is killed).

-- Added the Chancellor (gains Carbon Skin; gains Spikes; gains Shield for each adjacent unit; removes all Ailments and Enchants from the target, deals damage for each status removed).

-- Added Firelight (draws cards; deals a percentage of the target's missing Health as damage; gains Haste; gains Might).

-- Added Eclipse (pushes the target away and deals damage; gains Decay Claw; inflicts Stun; inflicts Decay on all enemies).

-- Added Tiddalik (gains Infectious and can also put a random Ailment card in your hand).

-- Added Purification Totem (removes all Ailments from all allies).

-- Added Debuff Totem (removes all Enchants from all enemies).

-- Added Panzerbjorn (inflicts Bound to itself and its target).

-- Added Winter Satyr (adds Reflection to its allies).

-- Added Mirror Slime (becomes a copy of its target).

-- Added Ice Fae (Specter alliance; deals damage to its target).

-- Added Cold Crab (Crab alliance; Chills random cards in your hand).

-- Added Hell Crab (Crab alliance).

-- Added Cloaked Mage (inflicts SIlence and Blindness to its target for a time).

-- Added Squizard (Timekeeper alliance).

-- Added Treant (pushes all enemies away and inflicts Enroot for a time).

-- Added Yeren.

-- Added Kirin (gives Shield to a random ally).

-- ALL enemy and ally units got rebalanced.

Alliance Changes

-- Added Assassin alliance (jumps to the furthest enemy. If the target's Health is lower than the Assassin's, inflicts Fracture to the target).

-- Added Fierce alliance (Fierce units retain 25% of their Might when attacking).

-- Added Hallowed alliance (all allies receive Bliss at the start of the combat).

-- Added Fiend alliance (every time you play an Ailment card, all units in your party gain mana).

-- Added Heavy alliance (heavy units deals 5x more damage when slid).

-- Added Swamp alliance (Swamp units gain Shield whenever a unit is inflicted by an Ailment).

-- Added Impervious alliance (Impervious units have 50% Ailment resistance).

-- Added Hungry alliance (whenever a card is played, Hungry units gain more damage and more Max Health).

-- Added Wimp alliance (Wimps run away when there are enemies on an adjacent tile).

-- Added Specter alliance (the first time a Specter unit is damaged in battle, it gains Slippery).

-- Added Timekeeper alliance (Timekeepers ignore time and take their own damage when attacking).

-- Added Crab alliance (when the unit dies, it splits into two smaller versions of itself. Can happen 2 times per battle).

-- Added Blueberry alliance (when a Blueberry unit dies, adjacent units are swarmed by bears, because they smell blueberries and are hungry. Extra bears are summoned if it's close to hibernation season, because they are extra hungry).

-- Reworked Draconic alliance to give 15 Dragon Tail every time an ally gains Might (Dragon Tail: at the end of the turn, deals the accumulated damage to a random enemy).

-- Reworked Undead alliance to give Energy and draw cards the first time a unit dies in battle.

-- Changed Noxious alliance Decay value from 1 to 2.

-- Changed Brute alliance Fracture chance from 3% to 10%.

-- Reworked Toxic alliance to inflict 5 Decay whenever an enemy is damaged by a card or inflicted with an ailment that is not Decay.

-- Reworked Thief alliance to give allies a 10% chance of gaining 1 Multistrike (cumulative).

-- Changed Glassy's Haste value from 10 to 7, duration from 7 to 5, and removed extra damage.

Relic Changes

-- Added House Cat (whenever you enter a rest site, you may choose to add a unit to your party instead).

-- Added Stray Cat (whenever you enter a rest site, you may choose to add a card to your deck instead).

-- Added Intestines (Decay deals double damage).

-- Added Divine Feather (allies take 50% less collision damage, enemies take 50% more collision damage. At the start of each turn, adds a random Slide card with cost 0 and Deplete to your hand).

-- Added Voodoo Doll (allows you to set the target for enemies).

-- Added All-Seeing Eye (makes manual targeting unlimited).

-- Added Ancient Dodecahedron (whenever a trap is placed on the board, all traps are triggered).

-- Added Heart in a Jar (all healing effects are 50% stronger).

-- Added Amber-Trapped Centipede (alliances stay active after the unit dies).

-- Added Rat King (at the start of each combat, if there are 2 or more of the same unit in your party, they gain Kindred for a time).

-- Added Nekonomicon (whenever a non-Ephemeral ally dies, it comes back to life after a time).

-- Added Void Cube (upon pick up, fills all your rune slots with random runes).

-- Added [spoiler]Smelly Orb (cursed relic; all Enchants are 25% less effective)[/spoiler].

-- Added [spoiler]Passing Bell (cursed relic; at the start of the Battle Phase, all allies take damage)[/spoiler].

-- Added [spoiler]Burning Sage (cursed relic; receive -1 Energy every turn)[/spoiler].

-- Added [spoiler]Madness Mask (cursed relic; increase the Turn cooldown by 0.5 second)[/spoiler].

-- Added [spoiler]Tight Bracelet (cursed relic; draw -1 card every turn)[/spoiler].

-- Added [spoiler]Grave Shovel (cursed relic; when drafting at the Banner, units will be 1 level lower)[/spoiler].

-- Changed Seed of Life's heal value from 100 to 75.

-- Reworked Eye of Mephisto to only give Energy.

-- Changed Blessed Hand's frequency from every 2 times to every 3 times.

-- Reworked Seal of Astaroth to inflict 3 Fracture for 3 seconds on a random enemy.

-- Changed Gorgoneion's draw from 2 Gorgon Gazes to 1.

-- Changed Parasite's damage value from 20 to 15.

-- Changed Lion's Emblem frequency from every 5th card played to every 7th card played.

Rune Changes

-- Added Oracle Rune (restarts the battle).

-- Added Purification Rune (removes all Ailments from your party).

-- Added Purge Rune (removes all Enchants from all enemies).

Quality of Life

-- Added different colored card faces (Red: Inquisitor; Green: Nightshade; Gray: Neutral; Beige/brown: Acolyte).

-- Added more key binding options.

-- A lot of UI improvements and polish.

-- Added new UI sounds.

-- Added option to change the life bar colors for enemies and allies.

-- Added map steps counter.