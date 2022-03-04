9000 Downloads, Small Patch, New Colours/Skins

Hi everyone,

It continues to blow my mind that this many people are playing and supporting my game, thank you for that, and for being patient with my updates.

In this small update, there are bug fixes, 4 new colours to choose from, and the addition of unique skins. Unique skins are activated using a code on the custom player screen. Having unique skins as an option allows me to reward players who play during events and more. For example, if the community hosts a competition the reward for winning could be a unique skin no one else in the world has.

Right now there's only one unique skin publicly available, it's hidden in the lobby, if you can find it you will get a unique animated skin for your character.

Bug fixes are:

Sliding against the UFO freezing you in the voting screen

Not being able to join a server after losing connection to one

Falling out of the lobby map

Duplicating servers with the refresh button

Servers losing their data after a game

Thank you for playing :)