Friday Dev News #61 - Sandbox Mode and Roundtrip Trucks

Hello everyone,

I hope you've been having a great time building with grids and using the traffic lights and traffic signs to get your cars flowing the way you want.

I also hope, you picked a solution for your saves before the update. Reminder: You can keep playing an older save with an older version of the game if the conversion is too tedious for now.

Tutorial here: https://infraspace.dionicsoftware.com/howToChangeGameVersion.html

We are in Early Access, but save compatibility is important to us as far as it's possible!

That being said, we are releasing our third small post-update patch today, which

fixes narrow buildings like the basic farm jittering when placing on road corners

removes city levels from the background of the research tree since some players thought the unlocked

research tree was a bug :) It's an experiment to see if players change their playstyle with an unlocked research tree!

Sandbox Mode and Roundtrip Trucks

Disclaimer: Sandbox Mode is not released yet and will be in the next major update. This is a progress post!

While we are not sharing the theme for the next major update yet (give us some time!), we can already share some progress on something that's near and dear to many of our player's hearts:

With the next major update, you'll not only be able to play sandbox mode, you will be able to pick exactly how "sandboxy" your game should be.

Also, for the traffic fanatics, we got another setting: Roundtrip trucks. This will improve realism, but also almost double traffic on your roads!

For anyone without the desire to manage traffic, you will also be able to disable that part of the game completely: Turn off traffic jams by allowing cars to pass through each other if necessary.

That's it for this week and as always,

happy playing!