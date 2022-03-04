0.2.7: Respawn Beacons are here

Hello, friends

Update 0.2.6 is now live on all servers!

Friends, in this update we have prepared a lot of new and interesting stuff for you!

First of all, we will tell you about the main changes that are awaiting you.

Respawn beacons

Cannot be placed in the vicinity of any base. Only one beacon is available (can be replaced by the next one) and can be destroyed by other players. Cooldown after installation or respawn is 5 minutes. Special components are needed to craft a beacon.

Search for hidden stashes.

The Bearing Finder is used to search for stashes containing various items, including a component for crafting the Respawn beacon.

Hidden stashes can be dug out with a shovel. Currently, the shovels are intended only for digging out hidden stashes and will be available in the inventory immediately after each respawn. The shovel included in the Support Pack will have a custom skin, designed exclusively for the pack.

The search for hidden stashes is a simple yet fascinating process!

In order to find useful items:

take the bearing finder in hand

press LMB to activate it

move around the world with the bearing finder turned on in different directions to search for a signal

when the signal is detected, the device will start making a sound and the lamp will flash.

The more often the light flashes and the louder the sound signal, the closer you are to the target.

The signal may fade out if you are already really close to the signal, but turn away from it by a significant degree.

As soon as the signal of the device has become stable, without interruptions, you can start digging out the target with a shovel.

This will require a few simple steps:

take a shovel in your hands

look towards the ground - the shovel icon should appear

hold down the “F" key until the action is complete

Binoculars

The item can be found at various locations on the map, and is also available as part of the Support Pack!

The multiplicity of the binoculars is 4x.

Universal inventory slots.

Quick slots 4-7 and devices slots F1-F4 are now merged into universal slots, that can store consumables and devices. These items won’t take space in the main inventory

This update brings all weapons rebalance (including sniper rifles) and new recoil system with smooth camera adjustment after shot. This update is the first step towards total weapon system overhaul, next one will feature progressive spread and customized per-weapon recoil patterns. We need your feedback on this one more then ever so let us know what you think on Discord and Steam forum!

New features:

Due to the appearance of beacons, respawn cooldowns at other locations have been increased to 10 minutes. Base respawn cooldown is set to 5 minutes.

New weapon recoil system

All weapons rebalance

Breath hold and recover timings changes

Menu option for disabling teammates names in game (“P” by default)

First-person and third-person view FOV can now be tweaked separately through the game menu

Cherny Log landscape changes

Some items (broken flashlight, walkie-talkie etc) can now be disassembled into components

Bugs fixed: