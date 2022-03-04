 Skip to content

Stormworks: Build and Rescue update for 4 March 2022

Upcoming - More Joypad Support & Steamdeck!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear Stormworkers,

Last week, we released new controller support for some of the UI screens in Stormworks. Next week, we will further extend this support to include character control and further joypad improvements.

This extended support is important for players who want to play with controllers, and also for supporting the new Steam Deck hardware which has just launched. Its a great excuse for us to improve controller support which is something we have long wanted to do.

The new character support will enable you to move around, use first person items, interact, and use seats, from your joypad.

We are also improving controller settings so that you can program your UI bindings for multiple controllers, and set your controller up to work as you want. This will also resolve some issues that players with multiple controllers / hotas / steering wheels are having.

This upcoming update will also include several important fixes and improvements, and as usual, the full list of these changes will be released in the change notes.

Next weeks update has already entered testing in our new and improved quality process, and we are already working on the subsequent minor update, which is a feature update, and a very popular player request!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

