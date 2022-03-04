 Skip to content

Weird West update for 4 March 2022

Pigman Journey Developer Commentary

Hi all!

Join us today, as creative Director Raf Colantonio and Lead System Designer Gael Giraudeau play through parts of Weird West's second journey featuring the Pigman in this deep look at their upcoming action RPG x immersive sim.

And in case you missed it, check a look at Episode 4 of the Road to Weird West, published yesterday.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1097350/view/3118184760852484953

Weird West launches on March 31st, so pre-order now to get your hands on Calamity, a dependable mule that provides a leg up at the beginning of your adventures by doubling your inventory size, allowing you to escape locations even if enemies are chasing you, and faster travel to avoid missing out on timed objectives.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1097350/Weird_West/

