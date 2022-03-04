Chapter 5 Has Arrived!

It's Finally Time!

After a very busy few months, we are now happy with the feedback and performance of Chapter 5. It's time to release it onto the main branch. Continue to follow in Joan's footsteps after she fled the crypt and into the swamps surrounding the Fir Residence...

This chapter has more enemies, more interactables, more animations and more lore notes than any of the previous chapters. For those achievement hunters out there, we've also added 4 new achievements. One for completing the chapter, one for hunting 10 collectibles and two of which are secret achievements that will require you to think outside of the box...

We HIGHLY recommend playing with infinite lives on for your first playthrough as this is by far the longest chapter and follows more of a chapter 3 style of play, having a much slower approach than Chapter 4. Expect 1-3 hours of playtime!

And finally, for those who have already played chapter 5 during public_testing, a big thank you for all of the feedback you gave us on discord. For those who played early-on, we recommend giving it another go! There's been some significant changes and many of the issues people had, have since been addressed.

The Sewer

We are also releasing the sewer for the cases gamemode. This map is dark and claustrophobic like the crypt. Expect to see some familiar faces as well as a new monster!

Labyrinthine OST Available on Youtube

Players have heavily requested that we release the music from the game on youtube. We took some time out to fulfill the request and you can now find the entire (current) soundtrack here: Labyrinthine OST Playlist

YouTube

Discord, Discord, Discord!

Finally, we just want to extend our discord invites out to more players. Quite a lot of players don't realise that we have an official discord. It's a great place to interact with us directly as well as meet other players and discuss the game. We love hearing what people liked and disliked as well as what they want to see in the game. We regularly chat to players about their suggestions and many things have been taken on-board for the game. So if you're a fan of the game, please hop in and say hello!

Valko Game Studios Official Discord

Changelog

Please note, these are just the changes we've recorded. There has been a ton of smaller performance tweaks and bug fixes that have gone under the radar