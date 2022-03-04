 Skip to content

Bastide update for 4 March 2022

Bug fixes and changes.

Build 8315687

Recent bug fixes and changes.

  • Easy difficulty has reduced food consumption, no longer having the same as normal difficulty.

  • Doubled flour mill output. One wheat makes two flour.

  • Adjusted food usage.

  • Adjusted hunger decay.

  • Fixed break time and safety eating, not including traits.

  • improved performance of drinking.

  • Fixed multiple issues with transporting food.

  • Reduced max food storage in homes. Due to a bug, sometimes they will ignore the max. This will be fixed in the next patch.

