Recent bug fixes and changes.
-
Easy difficulty has reduced food consumption, no longer having the same as normal difficulty.
-
Doubled flour mill output. One wheat makes two flour.
-
Adjusted food usage.
-
Adjusted hunger decay.
-
Fixed break time and safety eating, not including traits.
-
improved performance of drinking.
-
Fixed multiple issues with transporting food.
-
Reduced max food storage in homes. Due to a bug, sometimes they will ignore the max. This will be fixed in the next patch.
Changed files in this update