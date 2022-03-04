Smoooth Visuals

The new tunnel effect was quite noisy, depending on what kind of image was being mapped to the walls. I've switched to mip-mapping and now the tunnel is a lot smoother. This new technique is also used on various other filters and should improve the overall visual quality!



I've made a small improvement to the Twitch connect interface. If the connection failed, so far you had to manually disconnect by clicking "Disconnect". It now does this for you, so if something goes wrong you can simply press "Connect" again :)