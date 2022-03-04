 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

sfäre update for 4 March 2022

Smoooth Visuals

Share · View all patches · Build 8315684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new tunnel effect was quite noisy, depending on what kind of image was being mapped to the walls. I've switched to mip-mapping and now the tunnel is a lot smoother. This new technique is also used on various other filters and should improve the overall visual quality!

I've made a small improvement to the Twitch connect interface. If the connection failed, so far you had to manually disconnect by clicking "Disconnect". It now does this for you, so if something goes wrong you can simply press "Connect" again :)

Changed files in this update

SFwin Depot 1331392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.