New Major Update on March 14

Hello everyone, a new major update is coming to The Last Spell on your PC:

This major update includes:

Two early maps: Tutorial + Gildenberg

Perks rework (40 -> 75 Perks)

Trap rework

TWO EARLY MAPS

The two new maps are named Swampfurt and Gildenberg. Swampfurt is a tutorial map only visible to new players, and here to help them learn the game. Gildenberg is a 7 Nights map right after the tutorial, and placed before Lakeburg (12 Nights map). We advise players to take a look at Gildenberg starting March 14, especially if you started on Lakeburg recently!

The Maps order being: Swampfurt -> Gildenberg -> Lakeburg -> Glenwald.

With this two maps addition we intend to make it more user friendly for new players coming to The Last Spell and its dreadful Nights, but we are absolutely keeping the hard game aspect we cherish so much.

PERKS & TRAPS REWORKS



This major update is also adding the Perks (40 -> 75 Perks) and Traps reworks, which have been tested for weeks by the players on the Beta branch. With the Traps rework, you won't need to craft a new trap each time it's used now, a little repair with your Materials and you'll be good to go!

You will find more details in the blogpost below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1105670/view/3127189423514304020

Do not hesitate to join our Discord to chat with other players about your new tactics!