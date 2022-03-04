Friday Devlog #8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Longvinter has been out for a week now and what a week it has been! We've fixed a lot of major and minor issues and I've started to work on new content!

We are amazed at how active you guys have been on Discord, helping people, chatting with each other, giving suggestions, and helping us with the problems we've had! So, thanks for that and let's keep the wheel rolling!

Also, thanks a lot to our Discord mods Artur, SirNugg3ts, Biffot, and daneelr_olivaw! The awesome community we have would not exist the way it does now if it wasn't for you guys. There are also the VIP members that have helped us in different ways on Discord and elsewhere, you know who you are, thanks a lot!

Now, this week we spent our time mostly fixing issues, but in the future, expect to see new upcoming content on these devlogs!

Teo



Discord user: Owo 6233

Vote for new content

Teo

Artur made a new channel on Discord where you can vote on which content addition or change you'd like to see added in the future. I'll keep an eye on the community suggestion channel, and pick new content from there to post for you to vote on as much as I can.

We'll make some content that is not for voting, things we have already decided on, but as I said, I'll use it as much as I can!

Join our Discord to participate!

Experimental Branch

Nilsson

It's been a week since launch, and it taught us to not push updates on the main branch when there are +400 concurrent players trying to play the game. Us being on Early Access shouldn't be an excuse for an unstable gameplay experience. Going forward, we'll push the latest changes to a public experimental branch, where you can try out the latest content and fixes.

Here's how you can participate:





You can join an official server with "EXPERIMENTAL" in the name, the password is "experimental"

This week's changes worth mentioning

Players can now shoot when there is flowers or wheat next to them

Players should no longer get stuck in each other when entering a house at the same time

Lowered hunting 25 ammo pack price by 25%

Removed legacy spectate feature

Player save loading uses a new loading function

Safe area turrets are now invincible

Workbench wood progression now saved and should remain the same even after server restart after this update

Admin Panel improvements

Fixed a bug where ban required the server to restart before taking effect

Firepit now gives energy, has smoke

Fixed a bug where trees could not be destroyed on PVE servers

Fixed Fishing Hat not showing

Lowered wood to upgrade tent requirement to 100 from 200

Day/night cycle is now about 40% slower

Cannot place anything on top of fishing spots anymore

Changed the save system to keep track of when saving and not allow players to load in during the save process. This should lessen the number of progress wipes currently

Major network optimization with 50% less packets sent

Cover picture was taken by Discord user: Miko