v0.30 Patch Notes (UI and Turkish Localization Update)

We're exited to share our new patch with you!

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

!!! START WITH A NEW GAME IS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED AFTER THE UPDATE FOR THE BEST EXPERIENCE !!!

For making more tests to give you the best experience, we've disabled COOP until v1.0. Thank you for your patience.

v0.30 Patch Notes:

New content;

UI is redesigned for create a harmony with the feeling of the times!

As you know we made a survey about the languages that community wants to be added. The most wanted language Turkish added to the game. Now you can experience Ephesus in Turkish. More to come soon! If you find any issue with the translation, please let us know and we will fix it shortly

Improvements;

A new farming village builded

There are more fishing areas now around Ephesus

Cuttable trees and AI system improved for optimisation

Upper Agora and Terrace Houses are redecorated

The upper limit of the Dinar that player can save is increased

Now the intro cinematic is skippable

Some decoration improvements are done in the city

New voices added to Ephesus for improving the experience

Bug fixes;

Several minor bug fixes

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.