Chinese Dubbing and Profile Update

The long-awaited Chinese dubbing is here! Thank you to all our Chinese-speaking broadcasters for their patience but we are very happy to announce that NFB is now completely dubbed into Mandarin.

And not just that, oh no! We've also decided to completely redesign how we save your progress.

The game now has a 'Profile' system where all of your individual save games and playthroughs, rushes, adverts, epilogues and rewards are saved together under an overarching Profile.

All of your progress is kept together in one place, and you can have as many profiles as you'd like, so your Grandma can start her own game if she wants. You go grandma.

If you're new to the game, simply create a profile and you're good to go. Existing players can either combine their existing saves into a profile, convert individual games or start a new one. We save your Legacy saves in case you want to convert them later, but feel free to delete them to save space on your system.

We hope you're all staying safe and well. Our love goes out to all of our Broadcasters facing difficult times.

NotGames x