DD#59 Make Love Not War

Hi everyone, welcome to another week's developer's diary.

This week's update speed is significantly slowed down because I went to rescue a friend of my friend held in a detention center while Shanghai just got another hit by COVID-19. 6 infected people are detected in Jiading (also known as the Town of Liu, yes, it's a real place in Shanghai. ) The Hospital of Liu is in partial lockdown in real life this morning. But, don't worry, we still have one in our game that is fully operational. :)

This is my working uniform as it's now required to get into any detention center that holds prisoners.



As the war rages on in Europe, I heard the more and more terrible news from Ukraine. The war is getting worse and the invaders are using banned weapons. Much more lives perished this week while people elsewhere may enjoy the release of Eden Ring. Thus, I am hanging a banner in the safe house as furniture to support Ukrainian people who are bravely defending their home, their freedom, and their democracy.



How dare Putin to put our Ukrainian players' lives in danger while also making our Russian players' lives in economical difficulty? The world is in need of a coup in the Kremlin I wonder if there are any heroes and heroines out there to write this page of history. After all, I believe the Russian people deserve a better leader to serve them. A leader that will not send his people to die without dignity or kill other people, denying all those who perished all the fun they could have in their lives. It's just inhuman to commit such war crimes.

Meanwhile, I have discussed other methods to support Ukrainian people with Valve but unfortunately, we get some technical difficulties. I intended to make the game free for all in Ukraine's regional store till the war is over. However, a regional-specific free mode is not supported right now.

Live is just so fragile, people cannot expect them to wake up in the morning and be hit by a missile in their apartment, leaving only their lifeless bodies. It's a dark time. Thus, we may need some simplicities, ways to relax. Just as our containment breaches side quest is completed, maybe we shall have some lovely content. Let the war cease for a moment giving space to the love the world deserves. Thus, a new cutscene has been added. (Warning: nudity/sexual content/likely NSFW.) It's time to make some love, not war.

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

Added a sexual cutscene with an NSFW warning.

A special dialogue between Kristin and Alicia may trigger if Alicia is in your group. (50% chance)

You will need to have a good relationship with Kristin to trigger this cutscene. (A female player character is easier.)

#########DEBUG###############

Fixed missing Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese localization in some of Kristin's dialogues.