New Build!

New Dark Elf Face

Welcome to yet another weekly changelog for Iragon! As you know from last week, we have been working on a feminine model of a dark elf. This week you will be able to see her in a more finished state in the Experimental Hall. We also gave her a brand new face.

Thick Girl Cape Physics

Again in the Experimental hall, we have improved the physics for the thick girl, specifically for her cape and hair, so you can test those out again.

Dissolving Skeletons

When you kill the enemy skeletons, they no longer just disappear but dissolve like some other enemies.

Descriptions for Monster Girls

We have added actual description text for the enemy girls that you unlock in the Monster Girl Gallery. As you know, you unlock every female enemy you defeat and later you can walk up to each of them to interact with, and that’s where you will see their text descriptions. For now it’s only for the Assasin girls and the BDSM girls but in the future the gallery will be filling up. And to enter the Monster Girl Gallery, you need to finish Iragon.

Brenda Camp Description

We added the same text description in camp for Brenda when you go to interact with her. Check those text descriptions out if you want to learn more about the characters.

What makes a game world immersive?

Some games really make you feel like the game world is real and lived in. VR definitely helps with immersion, but other than that what makes you feel like you're playing in a real world as opposed to a place made by level designers?