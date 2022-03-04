Update 0.1.286

Greetings Elegosians!

It's been 15 builds since you've last seen an update and my, oh my, has it been busy! Been a great couple weeks of progress (see below for the big patch notes) but in summary we've added alot of audio related goodies, few bits to our modding capabilities, swapped some blockouts with closer-to-final art, alot of decal placement to get our grunge on and an updated UI with more options.

Patch Notes

Cinematics

Crosshair removed when in a cinematic.

World

Curtains added to open windows

Cloth added to hero tree in garden

New version of Temple geometry added to Phacos

Tweaks to Pegasus and Table

Decals and props added all over the Pier

New hedges added, LODs added. Performance testing needed.

Added new temple ring into the temple (no colliders yet)

Moved Oly's boat a bit and added a plank. Added more rocks to soldier statue island.

Removed newly added wood post thing near the crate crouching area on the pier.

UI

Tweaks to menu scene to remove some of the transparency in the menus which mess up when people adjust their brightness.

Added shadow overlay, top and bottom, to green vertical button menu bar

Added ModTools scene and is accessible from the main menu.

Added modding menu to settings and fixed a bug where bools weren't being loaded correctly from settings

Added placeholder Game, Controls and Accessibilty settings

Added new UI MessageBox to give us a modal box that can be used in different places.

Tweaked appearances on certain Buttons and Texts to match.

Added 'Reset' button to Settings

Added support for different languages on the UI and to specificy a stringId that will be used for reference.

Audio

Added footsteps and they change according to what materials are below the feet.

Update to harp and tweaks to ambience, waves and positions.

Added back the ability to fade music.

Updated footsteps with some pitch variation.

Assigned fade points for certain music pieces.

Added clicks for UI buttons

Added new SoundTrigger so we can disable specific AudioSources

Pegasus crying now stops when entering Temple.

Reverb zone added to Throne Room hall.

Added crouching, jumping and landing sounds to character controller.

Added swing and hit sounds to player combat.

Added AudioId data to WeaponData for deciding what sounds are to be played.

Ongoing audio mix tweaks and volumes.

Core

Added a default settings asset so we don't have a distribute a settings.json everytime

Pausing now actually pauses.

Bug Fixes

Fixed stuttering on footstep material checks

Colliders on small stairs from smugglers route to temple have been changed.

Fixed bug where you can invisibly attack while blocking.

Maybe fixed bug that means music isn't played during opening cinematic. Need to keep an eye on this!

Fix for bug where can't run around when opening cutscene ends, after you've been into the mod tools beforehand.

Fix for bug where minotaur interaction was failing and causing menu/pause/unpause problems.

Modding

Added language support to mods, so they now merge with our ones.

Added Weapons data to modding.

Mod Tools re-enabled under 'Modding' menu.

We hope these fixes and improvements will only improve your experience in Elegos.

As always, please let us know if any of the issues persist and report any new ones using the in-game feedback tool (just hit F1 at anytime) or join us in our Discord server and let's chat about it.