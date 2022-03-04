 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Just Act Natural update for 4 March 2022

Update v0.9.5: Free Additional Game Mode for Non-Premium players!

Share · View all patches · Build 8314799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We have just released update v0.9.5! This adds a highly-requested additional game mode to play in the free version of the game! The free game mode available will rotate every Friday to a new random other game mode.

Of course, Diamond Grab will always be available to play for free. This is in ADDITION to that game mode.

I hope all those who don't usually get a chance to play other game modes enjoy the new update. And remember: all game modes are available at any time in the premium version!

-Connfucius

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.