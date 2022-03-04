Update v0.9.5: Free Additional Game Mode for Non-Premium players!

Hey everyone!

We have just released update v0.9.5! This adds a highly-requested additional game mode to play in the free version of the game! The free game mode available will rotate every Friday to a new random other game mode.

Of course, Diamond Grab will always be available to play for free. This is in ADDITION to that game mode.

I hope all those who don't usually get a chance to play other game modes enjoy the new update. And remember: all game modes are available at any time in the premium version!

-Connfucius