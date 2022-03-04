Airport CEO 1.0-37 released

Hello airport CEO!

We hope you're doing well and that you're staying safe. Today, Airport CEO celebrates one year since the 1.0 release and because of that we'll be running Airport CEO and all DLCs at 50% off throughout the weekend! We're also launching Airport CEO 1.0-37 which is a super small update that mainly fixes a rare occurrence of certain aircraft in certain instances requesting the wrong type of fuel. Here's the change log for this update...

Release notes - 1.0-37

Bug

MERCURY-45940: Certain aircraft can in rare instances not request to expected fuel type (especially BAE 146 requesting Avgas fuel)

MERCURY-45668: New project button can in very rare instances still be active even if all projects are completed

MERCURY-45630: Bug report version not correctly set

We are currently mainly focusing on Project Venus, the working title of and the next Apog Labs project but there are still a few aircraft left to be implemented in Airport CEO; we have not forgotten about those! However, since we are for the moment mainly occupied with the future of the studio these are put on very low priority but will hopefully make it into the game sometime before the start of the summer.

Thanks for reading and stay safe!

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs