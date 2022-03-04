Wizard Skins and More!

v2.10.0

New

-There are now 7 Wizard Skin Cosmetics available in the Market! Each also comes with a Ring that provides a small bonus.

Changes

-The custom bag graphic colors have been changed to be more varied!

-Revised the clouds on the Tundra terrain

-Bag names can now only be 50 characters long

-Optimized the display of Runes

-Compact Runes Display will now be forced if using more than 100 Runes

-Version downgrading on key-builds is now disallowed: you will probably only run into this when paired with steam

Fixes

-Fixed being unable to Augment before unlocking the Market

-Fixed some Languages being mixed up

-Fixed the names of some soundtracks

-Fixed a bug with the Bag graphic selection button

-When buying a Totem, the gems in the Market item will now update

-When using a jagged totem, the total totem count in bar will update

-The Obelisk Shard display text will refresh upon returning to limbo

-Fixed description on an Ice Beam perk

-Fixed issues with recursive bag items

-(introduced in 2.9.0) Fixed players with multiple totem and runic unlocks

Totem System Changes

-Max Totem Level raised to 4

-Each Level now reduces appearance time by 1 min instead of 1.5 min

-When Polishing a Totem, you won't receive copies of extra Totems that are max level!

-Everyone is now guaranteed to find new totems at certain intervals, rather than some people getting bad luck and not getting 1 of each totem for a long long time!

To compensate for the nerfs:

-All Totems level 2 will gain +1 copies of the Totem.

-All Totems level 3 will be boosted to Level 4.

-All excess Totems will be refunded back to Jagged Totems.

Era 3 beta testing is scheduled to begin next week! :-D