Welcome to our 5th Anniversary Month!

In March 2017, Deceit began breaking friendships. This year, we’re celebrating our Anniversary with a month of updates and ending with the 5th Anniversary update itself: our event on the 31st March. The Event will be a culmination of all our hard work, bringing together this month of updates, and a time to let your hair down and party!

This first update is a chunky one, with some significant changes. You can scroll to the bottom to see the full patch notes.

Today’s update release looks at a number of things: your in-game experience, how you level up and your loadout. Read on to find out more detail on each.

End game reveal

The post-game journey when you finish a match of Deceit hasn’t changed in over 4 years. Since 2017, players have gone through the Tickets breakdown and Give Some Love! screens before arriving in the Victory Experience with a timeline.





We thought it was about time to update the post-game journey, refreshing the look and making collecting all those tickets feel a lot more rewarding.

When three become one

Victory or Defeat, as a player you’ve been taken through the same three screens at the end of a match for nearly 5 years.

Now you head to one screen where the surviving team members will be highlighted by a spotlight, showing off your poses and customisations even better. Your ticket balance will update as the timeline appears, and your Challenges will update too. Hovering over each character, you can still give some rep to a player you think deserves it.

Time to shine, timeline

The timeline showing each player's actions throughout the match has a refreshed look, replacing icons that haven’t been changed in many years.

You can still hover over the timeline to see what times other players drank blood, performed critical actions like using the Inspection Kit, or when a Terror executed an Innocent.



Carry on talking

Before this update, as a match ended, so did the chance to Voice Chat with your fellow players.

Now the voice chat functionality has been programmed into the post-game Victory Experience, so you can wish each other ggs or finish the conversation you started before you go to another match.

You will also be able to talk to others in spectator chat. If you died by execution, or were voted out, to can talk to others spectating the game as it continues so you can discuss the strategies and tactics players are employing, and then talk to them about it in the post-game Victory Experience.

You’ll be able to use Voice Chat by pressing alt as default.

Do you have any thoughts on the new post-game changes? Let us know in the comments, or on the Discord.

Escape Hatch

Ever been so sure you’ve voted out both the Infected players but you’ve been left to continue through the next Night period, leisurely walking around the map replacing fuses until finally you can escape?

Introducing the Escape Hatch.

We’re removing the current system that will end the game early if all the infected are eliminated. Instead, we’re replacing this with a trap door that players can interact with once enough players have been voted out. In a game of six players, that means two people must have been voted out to trigger the Escape Hatch.



All players must vote to open the Escape Hatch for it to be opened (think Squid Game - if one person says no, everyone says no). If everyone votes, the game immediately ends. If there are no Infected left, the surviving Innocents will win. If there are still Infected left among the players, then the surviving Infected win the game.

What do you think of the Escape Hatch? Let us know in the comments, or on the Discord.

Labyrinth

“So, the Labyrinth is a piece of cake, is it? Well, let's see how you deal with this little slice…”

We introduced the Labyrinth progression system in September 2021 to combine some of our old systems including levelling up and perks.

Now, the Labyrinth has evolved: we wanted to put the focus on rewards, not walls, making what you’re collecting much clearer. You will no longer spend tickets to ‘lower walls’ in the Labyrinth. Instead, there will be one (or multiple) routes to the exit, with rewards placed along the path. You must purchase the rewards with your tickets, and cannot pass them until they’ve been purchased.

The only reward types now available on the Labyrinth are item upgrades, Perks, and Ultimate Perks.



Daily Token

Labyrinth token shards are no longer available. Instead, you can gain a free loot booth token by playing 5 games in 1 day, every day. Once you've completed your 5 games you will have to wait until Midnight (server time) in order to start earning your next token. You're able to play your 5 games across multiple days if you choose to.

We’ll be rounding up your existing Token Shards into Tokens you can find in the Loot Booth

Challenges

Challenges are no longer available on the Labyrinth, you now collect them in-game, similar to the current notes system.

Perks

Hopefully you will have seen our post about the new Perks coming to the game. All 31 are now available to get inside the Labyrinth.

What will your new loadout be?

Ticket re-balancing

How you gain tickets during a game has changed. There are now new ways to gain tickets for actions and for certain actions you take can now gain negative tickets, if you perform an incorrect action. For example, if you are Innocent and you use lethal injection on another Innocent player that will mean negative tickets. If you are spectating, you will also earn tickets for actions your teammates do such as ‘Power regenerated’ for Innocents, or ‘Player swiped’ for Infected. You will never come out of a game with negative tickets - we don’t want you to lose out for playing the game.

Because one day isn’t enough, we’re celebrating our 5th Anniversary throughout March. Today’s update is just the beginning. Read on to find out what to expect for the rest of the month.

Pre-game

Once matchmade into a game, on the menu, you’ll now be put into a pre-game lobby with other players you’re playing with. In here, you can select your terror, your Infected team mate, your perks, and your item upgrades.

After this pre-game setting, you’ll then load into the game, and instantly begin waking up. We hope this is going to make your game experience smoother.

We’ll make it so that item upgrades will no longer be available at crates in-game. Instead you will select which item upgrades you want activated in the pre-game lobby. Those upgrades will only be consumed if you collect that item in game.

Combat

We’re reworking a number of aspects to the combat in-game.

For Terrors, the ‘swipe’ animation that downs Innocents will be updated with something much more visceral. There will also be improvement(s) made to the ‘Enraged’ screen effect.

There will be a re-work of the ‘Torch’ item to make terrors significantly slower when walking towards you, but not when they’re walking away.

Objectives

What objectives you take and how you take them will be changing. We’ll be improving the interactions in-game, and updating the objectives you find on maps.

Onboarding

To provide a smoother introduction to new players, we’re making changes to how players first experience Deceit, including adding a new tips system.

Base Cosmetics

Part 2 of our base legendary cosmetics will be released, including some wristbands and a new pistol with a unique animation set: ‘Flintlock’.

31st March: Anniversary Event, UI improvements and narrative evolution

The main event will arrive at the end of March, with our 5th Anniversary Event starting on Thursday 31st March, running until 28th April.

You will have the chance to earn exclusive cosmetics and item upgrades

UI Improvements

We will be working to make the way the game looks and how it is presented cleaner and more visually appealing.

Narrative evolution

The occasion has also roused the attention of the Games Master, the secretive orchestrator of Deceit. Beginning with the Games Master, the Anniversary Event will mark the start of a much deeper exploration into the characters and events behind the asylum.

Ranked

We introduced Happy Hours to Ranked back in January, which we hope players have been enjoying.

At the end of March, we’ll be making some bigger changes to Ranked based on player feedback.

The Ranked season is resetting today (4th March) and this season will run until our event update on the 31st March. Then the following Ranked season will update when the Anniversary event ends on Thursday 28th April.

Full Patch Notes

The end game journey has been reworked, with new visuals and the ability to voice chat in post-game, as well as introducing spectator chat.

The Escape Hatch has been introduced, replacing the early finish once both Infected are eliminated.

The Labyrinth has been reworked, with changes to where to equip perks and see challenges.

31 new perks have been introduced, including 7 Ultimate Perks.

Tickets have been re-balanced, and negative tickets have been introduced.

We have updated our in-game translations, thanks to our Community Translators!

You can now report bugs from within the game. You can find this by clicking the "..." icon at the top right of the Main Menu then clicking 'Report Bug'.

Won/Lost has been rephrased to Survived/Died. As part of this, the concept of a team win has been removed.

Players that choose to spectate can now earn extra tickets as they watch based on what the remaining players do.

All ticket values have been increased by 10x. Any tickets players had stored up will have been automatically multiplied by 10.

The bonus for playing Ranked has been changed from a 10% multiplier, to a flat 250 ticket boost.

The Valentines 2021 cosmetics are now in the Vault.

Uncollected items from crates will no longer automatically despawn after 20 seconds.

You'll now be notified, via a Game Master chat message and an audio cue, when the Inspection Kit is available to be taken.

Improved the Pistol's ADS animations.

Added a new animation for players that are being electrocuted after being voted out.

You can now see everyone's Ultimate Perks in the Loading Screen.

You can now see your selected perks in the 'Q' menu while in-game.

Reporting suspicious activity is slightly faster (2s -> 1.5s)

Added a new splash screen when you open the game.

Slightly increased the volume of the drinking blood audio.

[FIXED] players being unable to destroy an objective's tamper box if they'd already started the objective

[FIXED] Terrors getting a black screen if they were hit with a Camera when entering a vent

[FIXED] players being able to lethally inject a player that had already been voted out

[FIXED] the 'dead' icons at the top left not updating properly once you're spectating

[FIXED] the pistol's reload audio not being in-sync with the animation.

[FIXED] several objectives being incorrectly revealed on the minimap before your player has actually seen them.

TL;DR: updates nearly every week this month, event begins 31st March.



See you in game!

The Deceit Team

