Minor Update Patch Notes

Hey everyone!!!!
Thank you to all of those that have been enjoying our game and for providing such amazing feedback already.
Based on your feedback we have a minor update being released that addresses some of the bugs you have experienced and suggestions you have made.
Below are the patch notes and a bonus mini animation for your enjoyment.
Until Next Time Astronauts!!
I Fetch Rocks Team
-PATCH NOTES-
- Fixed 180 degree turn occasionally persisting in locomotion mode
- Fixed spelling errors on tutorial pages
- Fixed tooltip placement
- Fixed buttons not highlighting during tutorial
- Fixed Datapad text alignment
- Fixed some trigger points for tutorial steps
- Fixed Quantum Conduit Stabilizer Rings very slowly drifting out of the ship
- Fixed O2 not being consumed after tutorial is complete
- Fixed streamer cam erroneous space view when player leaves room
- Adjusted all module lights to increase their brightness
- Adjusted shop pricing
- Adjusted ship manual wordings
- Adjusted tooltip wordings during shop section
- Adjusted tooltip wordings during contract section
- Adjusted Vive controller manipulation sphere position
- Adjusted Oculus touch controllers to also grab with grip trigger
- Added tutorial steps for save game and manual
- Added tutorial step to start the engine
- Added manual topics for Power and Data
- Added inventory functionality to show you the module name when storing items
Changed files in this update