Minor Update Patch Notes

Hey everyone!!!!

Thank you to all of those that have been enjoying our game and for providing such amazing feedback already.

Based on your feedback we have a minor update being released that addresses some of the bugs you have experienced and suggestions you have made.

Below are the patch notes and a bonus mini animation for your enjoyment.

Until Next Time Astronauts!!

I Fetch Rocks Team

-PATCH NOTES-

Fixed 180 degree turn occasionally persisting in locomotion mode

Fixed spelling errors on tutorial pages

Fixed tooltip placement

Fixed buttons not highlighting during tutorial

Fixed Datapad text alignment

Fixed some trigger points for tutorial steps

Fixed Quantum Conduit Stabilizer Rings very slowly drifting out of the ship

Fixed O2 not being consumed after tutorial is complete

Fixed streamer cam erroneous space view when player leaves room

Adjusted all module lights to increase their brightness

Adjusted shop pricing

Adjusted ship manual wordings

Adjusted tooltip wordings during shop section

Adjusted tooltip wordings during contract section

Adjusted Vive controller manipulation sphere position

Adjusted Oculus touch controllers to also grab with grip trigger

Added tutorial steps for save game and manual

Added tutorial step to start the engine

Added manual topics for Power and Data

Added inventory functionality to show you the module name when storing items