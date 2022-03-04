Cargo and Passenger Job Update

This update adds new cargo and passenger jobs to the game. These jobs are to be completed using your own boats and form the main part of the game.

These jobs provide much higher rewards than "Quick Jobs" as they benefit from "Speed" and "Completion" bonuses which can make them very profitable.

Jobs are split into two main areas "Freight" and "Ferry". "Freight" deals with transporting all types of cargo while "Ferry" deals with transporting passengers & vehicles.

Each area is currently split into 3 job sizes "Small", "Medium" & "Large/Bulk". Small jobs are perfect for smaller craft such as speedboats etc as they benefit from a higher "Speed" bonus reward. "Medium" & "Large/Bulk" jobs have less emphasis on speed and more emphasis on completing 100% of the job.

You can attempt any job with any vessel but some may be more suited to particular jobs than others.

You can have up to 5 jobs active at any one time which should allow you to pack your boats full and in many cases complete more than one job in a single trip.

Because of the length of time some of the jobs might take you can now save your progress mid mission and pick up where you left off at a later date. Please note that previous save games may not be compatible with the new save structure.

LOADING CARGO

When you accept a job it will be placed into your "Current Jobs" list which can be viewed from the "Job Board" menu page. From this page you will be able to load specific cargo into specific bays on your boat.

You can also load cargo by using ship's MFD page. However, it will choose to load the 1st valid cargo item which, if you have multiple cargo available at that port, may not be the one you want. It is however, a quick way of loading cargo in VR without having to break out to the main menu.

UNLOADING CARGO

You can unload cargo using the ship's MFD, but only if the port you are in accepts that cargo type. You can also unload cargo via the "Current Jobs" page if you are at the correct destination port.

COMPLETING JOBS

The "Current Jobs" page will track your progress for each job and will tell you how much cargo is at the collection port and how much is at the destination port.

You can "Complete" a job at any time, even if you haven't delivered 100% of the cargo. There is no penalty for completing a job early other than you will not receive your "Speed" or "100% Completion" bonuses. You will be paid Pro Rata for what you have delivered.

Clicking the "Complete" button for a job will take you to an earnings breakdown page where you can view what you will be paid if you complete the job straight away. If you are happy then you can "Accept Payment" and the job will be closed. Any undelivered cargo will be removed from the ports and your ship and you will receive payment to your bank account.

If you don't want to complete the job then just press the back button and the job will not be closed.

OTHER UPDATES

New cargo with new icons.

A few errors fixed.