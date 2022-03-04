March 4th - New Balances and Armors

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Well well well, we spent this week recalculate all skill graphs and came up with a much much more better calculations for all our skill balancing. We only got 66% done, so hang on to your horse and let us know what you think of the change. If you think your demon was nerfed unfairly, worry not, the rest will also be treated equally by MATH! (jk we have our experienced GM overlooking the whole thing.)

We also added and updated many new costumes, so we hope you enjoy the new look! ;)

Patch Note v7.62

Added new Marching-Parade Anneberg's weapon and costume to PvP Shop.



Added new Cheer-Leader Barabs' weapon and costume to PvP Shop.



Added new Lemur npc (collector shop) inside 12Tails Dungeon (Light Palace.)

Add new twelfth costume sto 12Tails Dungeon collector shop.



Add new tail costumes to replace some old ones which are upgraded to twelfth costume set.



Fixed Dungeon Shop not working at Dungron gate.

Fixed Menalisa's wedding dress.

Important Healing calculation change, now 1 tal will increase healing by 1%.

Skill Balances

Wiktor

BloodSlasher: STR 2.0>1.0

Exhume: TAL 130>66

MP drain 33>66

XunWu

n.atk: STR >0.6

RagingSun: TAL >500

MP 120>100

FireDragons: TAL 100>180

FlashFire: TAL >120

FireCinder: TAL 15>30

BurningWrath: TAL >200

SunFire: TAL 200>120

SunDance: STR >1.2

TAL >0

SunSweep: STR >1.5

TAL >150

BlazingPhoenix: TAL >120

HLG >60

Menalisa

DarkCurse: STR>0.6

HuantingShout: STR>1

NetherBane: TAL 33>30

MedusaKiss: TAL 45>50

LifeDrain: HIT.COUNT 4>5

TAL 45>30

LoveDrain: STR 0.9>0.7

ShadowGaze: TAL 99>150

BlackCurse: TAL 20>33

Doom: TAL 500>270

CD 60>30

HeartBreaker: TAL 66>45

Fay

n.atk: STR 2.0>1.5

MagicMissiles: TAL 60>75

CD 23>13

MagicLance: MP 45>30

MeteorRain: TAL 45>50

TargetDispel: MP 45>30

SingularRift: TAL 500>400

GravityShift: TAL 60>75

GalacticStorm: TAL >130

SharedIntellect: TAL barrier 600>150

Killjoy

FlyingDagger: STR >0.3

SwiftHand: STR 0.3>0.3

Gambit: cri.dmg 133%>150%

AllOutBurst: TAL60>99

Matti

n.atk: STR 0.6>1.0

MultiStab: TAL 33>0 (remove)

OpenWound: STR 1.2>1.0

TAL 66>100

MeatGrinder: STR 0.4>0.4

TAL 23>15

Amy

HeavyBash: STR 0.6>1.0

ChargedHammer: STR 1.0>2.5

ShieldRush: holy shield (buff) > remove

Add > TAL (45) HP barrier to allies

QuickHeal: HLG 150>

ThrowHammer: Stun.Chance 50>33%

TAL 45>30

CD 23>13

LayOnPaw: TAL 150>200

HLG 300>200

CD 23>13

LightBringer: MP 85>100

SP 10>20

MightyOne: STR 10>8

TAL 100>0

KO 50>40

Hermont

RunAttack: STR 0.65>0.8

ShellShock: STR 1.2>1.5

TAL 45>75

RepeatShot: STR >0.75

TAL >0

FrozenShock: STR 0.5>0.45

TAL 90>45

Remove > reduce ice.res debuff

QuickCharge: STR 0.75>0.3

TAL 40>0

CD 13>6

MP 20>13

StunPunch: HIT.COUNT >2

STR 2.0>0.75

TAL 75>0

MP 15>23

ColdBlitz: STR 1.5>1.5

TAL 75>150

Barrier TAL 200>150

KingCrusher: Add > Add ice.status to target if hit.

Avalanche: STR 1.2>1.0

TAL 120>100

CD 60>45

SnowTrample: TAL 75>50

PlowingSnow: STR 6.0>7.0

CrushingPeak: STR 4.0>3.0

TAL 230>230

Barbas

ShortCircuit: STR >2.5

TAL >250

SatelliteDrop: TAL >600

Iaron

n.atk: STR 1.5>2.0

w.atk: STR >1.0

j.atk: STR >1.0

Add > 8-13% stun to target when landing a jump atk.

Run.atk: STR >1.5

PowerLeap: STR 2.0>1.0

Add > 8-13% stun to target when landing a jump atk.

HeadButt: CD 15>13

PowerBreak: STR 1.5>0.5

TAL 30>60

Reduce target's phy.dmg 50>45%

ArmorBreak: STR 1.5>0.5

TAL 30>60

Reduce target's DEF 50>45%

DefensivePush: HIT.COUNT 10>3

OffensiveCharge: TAL 60>30

Judgement: STR 2.5>3.0

TAL 120>150

Beheader: STR 1.5>0.5

TAL 60>30

DeathMark: CD 15>23

Debuff >23s

MP 33>40

SP 2>3

DeathSentence: Debuff 15>13s

MP 30>45

SP 2>3

FinalVerdict: STR 4.0>3.0

DoubleStun: STR >3.0

CD >23

DragonSlayer: STR >5.0

CD>30

Punisher: STR >6.0

CD >45

Verin

n.atk: STR >1.0

w.atk: STR>0.4

ChargedKnuckle: STR >1.5

IceGuard: TAL 300>200

IceSpear: TAL 45>90

FrostJavelin: TAL 90>60

HailsFury: STR 0.5>0.4

TAL 23>23

FrostNova: TAL 30>50

MP 25>23

SP 3>1

IceHurricane: STR 0.4>0.9

TAL 45>90

AbsoluteZero: TAL 230>200

Debuff slow 13>6s

FrozenCatastrophe: TAL 300>200

Rodeobob

GatlingGun: STR 0.3>0.15

Fire rate >0.2s

Add > limited Gatling gun fire’s duration to 5s.

OverClock: increase fire rate 300>200%

CD 23>30

Add > Rodeobob will inflict Disarm to self for 6s after 5s.

Troth

DeadShackle: TAL 90>45

CD 45>30

CallOfQlwpdrt: HLG 230>150

Ishtar

n.atk: STR >1.0

Naturalize: HLG 300>150

Rejuvenate: heal 200>150% MHP

NaturesVengeance: TAL 60>75