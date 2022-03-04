March 4th - New Balances and Armors

Well well well, we spent this week recalculate all skill graphs and came up with a much much more better calculations for all our skill balancing. We only got 66% done, so hang on to your horse and let us know what you think of the change. If you think your demon was nerfed unfairly, worry not, the rest will also be treated equally by MATH! (jk we have our experienced GM overlooking the whole thing.)
We also added and updated many new costumes, so we hope you enjoy the new look! ;)
Patch Note v7.62
Added new Marching-Parade Anneberg's weapon and costume to PvP Shop.
Added new Cheer-Leader Barabs' weapon and costume to PvP Shop.
Added new Lemur npc (collector shop) inside 12Tails Dungeon (Light Palace.)
Add new twelfth costume sto 12Tails Dungeon collector shop.
Add new tail costumes to replace some old ones which are upgraded to twelfth costume set.
Fixed Dungeon Shop not working at Dungron gate.
Fixed Menalisa's wedding dress.
Important Healing calculation change, now 1 tal will increase healing by 1%.
Skill Balances
Wiktor
BloodSlasher: STR 2.0>1.0
Exhume: TAL 130>66
MP drain 33>66
XunWu
n.atk: STR >0.6
RagingSun: TAL >500
MP 120>100
FireDragons: TAL 100>180
FlashFire: TAL >120
FireCinder: TAL 15>30
BurningWrath: TAL >200
SunFire: TAL 200>120
SunDance: STR >1.2
TAL >0
SunSweep: STR >1.5
TAL >150
BlazingPhoenix: TAL >120
HLG >60
Menalisa
DarkCurse: STR>0.6
HuantingShout: STR>1
NetherBane: TAL 33>30
MedusaKiss: TAL 45>50
LifeDrain: HIT.COUNT 4>5
TAL 45>30
LoveDrain: STR 0.9>0.7
ShadowGaze: TAL 99>150
BlackCurse: TAL 20>33
Doom: TAL 500>270
CD 60>30
HeartBreaker: TAL 66>45
Fay
n.atk: STR 2.0>1.5
MagicMissiles: TAL 60>75
CD 23>13
MagicLance: MP 45>30
MeteorRain: TAL 45>50
TargetDispel: MP 45>30
SingularRift: TAL 500>400
GravityShift: TAL 60>75
GalacticStorm: TAL >130
SharedIntellect: TAL barrier 600>150
Killjoy
FlyingDagger: STR >0.3
SwiftHand: STR 0.3>0.3
Gambit: cri.dmg 133%>150%
AllOutBurst: TAL60>99
Matti
n.atk: STR 0.6>1.0
MultiStab: TAL 33>0 (remove)
OpenWound: STR 1.2>1.0
TAL 66>100
MeatGrinder: STR 0.4>0.4
TAL 23>15
Amy
HeavyBash: STR 0.6>1.0
ChargedHammer: STR 1.0>2.5
ShieldRush: holy shield (buff) > remove
Add > TAL (45) HP barrier to allies
QuickHeal: HLG 150>
ThrowHammer: Stun.Chance 50>33%
TAL 45>30
CD 23>13
LayOnPaw: TAL 150>200
HLG 300>200
CD 23>13
LightBringer: MP 85>100
SP 10>20
MightyOne: STR 10>8
TAL 100>0
KO 50>40
Hermont
RunAttack: STR 0.65>0.8
ShellShock: STR 1.2>1.5
TAL 45>75
RepeatShot: STR >0.75
TAL >0
FrozenShock: STR 0.5>0.45
TAL 90>45
Remove > reduce ice.res debuff
QuickCharge: STR 0.75>0.3
TAL 40>0
CD 13>6
MP 20>13
StunPunch: HIT.COUNT >2
STR 2.0>0.75
TAL 75>0
MP 15>23
ColdBlitz: STR 1.5>1.5
TAL 75>150
Barrier TAL 200>150
KingCrusher: Add > Add ice.status to target if hit.
Avalanche: STR 1.2>1.0
TAL 120>100
CD 60>45
SnowTrample: TAL 75>50
PlowingSnow: STR 6.0>7.0
CrushingPeak: STR 4.0>3.0
TAL 230>230
Barbas
ShortCircuit: STR >2.5
TAL >250
SatelliteDrop: TAL >600
Iaron
n.atk: STR 1.5>2.0
w.atk: STR >1.0
j.atk: STR >1.0
Add > 8-13% stun to target when landing a jump atk.
Run.atk: STR >1.5
PowerLeap: STR 2.0>1.0
Add > 8-13% stun to target when landing a jump atk.
HeadButt: CD 15>13
PowerBreak: STR 1.5>0.5
TAL 30>60
Reduce target's phy.dmg 50>45%
ArmorBreak: STR 1.5>0.5
TAL 30>60
Reduce target's DEF 50>45%
DefensivePush: HIT.COUNT 10>3
OffensiveCharge: TAL 60>30
Judgement: STR 2.5>3.0
TAL 120>150
Beheader: STR 1.5>0.5
TAL 60>30
DeathMark: CD 15>23
Debuff >23s
MP 33>40
SP 2>3
DeathSentence: Debuff 15>13s
MP 30>45
SP 2>3
FinalVerdict: STR 4.0>3.0
DoubleStun: STR >3.0
CD >23
DragonSlayer: STR >5.0
CD>30
Punisher: STR >6.0
CD >45
Verin
n.atk: STR >1.0
w.atk: STR>0.4
ChargedKnuckle: STR >1.5
IceGuard: TAL 300>200
IceSpear: TAL 45>90
FrostJavelin: TAL 90>60
HailsFury: STR 0.5>0.4
TAL 23>23
FrostNova: TAL 30>50
MP 25>23
SP 3>1
IceHurricane: STR 0.4>0.9
TAL 45>90
AbsoluteZero: TAL 230>200
Debuff slow 13>6s
FrozenCatastrophe: TAL 300>200
Rodeobob
GatlingGun: STR 0.3>0.15
Fire rate >0.2s
Add > limited Gatling gun fire’s duration to 5s.
OverClock: increase fire rate 300>200%
CD 23>30
Add > Rodeobob will inflict Disarm to self for 6s after 5s.
Troth
DeadShackle: TAL 90>45
CD 45>30
CallOfQlwpdrt: HLG 230>150
Ishtar
n.atk: STR >1.0
Naturalize: HLG 300>150
Rejuvenate: heal 200>150% MHP
NaturesVengeance: TAL 60>75
Changed depots in betatest branch