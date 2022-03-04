 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fishing: North Atlantic update for 4 March 2022

Small update: 1.7.983.11357

Share · View all patches · Build 8313789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy all fishermen,

Update: 1.7.983.11357 is now ready for download. This is just a small update that fixes some reported issues.

NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommended that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.

Changelog

  • Fixed issue with fish tips not being spawned correctly
  • Fixed issue with lobster pot could get stuck on the lobster table if another pot was being launched at the same time
  • Improved steering and thruster on Atlantic Catcher

Scallops DLC

  • Fixed issue with crew can go stuck if you set him to do another task to fast on Old Ben

Thank you all for reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)

Changed files in this update

Fishing: North Atlantic Content Depot 1264251
  • Loading history…
Fishing: North Atlantic - Scallop (1602660) Depot Depot 1602660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.