Small update: 1.7.983.11357

Ahoy all fishermen,

Update: 1.7.983.11357 is now ready for download. This is just a small update that fixes some reported issues.

NOTE: To avoid issue and make sure the patch is properly installed, we recommended that you Verify Integrity Of Game Files via the Steam Client. You can find info how to do it here.

Changelog

Fixed issue with fish tips not being spawned correctly

Fixed issue with lobster pot could get stuck on the lobster table if another pot was being launched at the same time

Improved steering and thruster on Atlantic Catcher

Scallops DLC

Fixed issue with crew can go stuck if you set him to do another task to fast on Old Ben

Thank you all for reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)