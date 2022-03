Are you streaming on Twitch and want to interact with your chat?

QuizPoker allows you to play against your community by reading the chat through the official Twitch API.

You can even invite other streamers to join the same match.

All you have to do is log in to QuizPoker with your Twitch account and we’ll do the rest!

How this works exactly, we explain under the following link: https://siwalugames.com/quizpoker/twitch.