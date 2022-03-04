Patch 053: Eisenstein Prime – 04th Mar 2022

A couple of requested features in today’s patch including the much requested patrol feature.

Patrol (Default Hotkey: B)- Trains patrolling will repeat a route between their starting location and a location set by you. This can be between two facilities, empty stretches of track, mining platforms, or any other location you choose. You can use patrolling trains’ devices and aim and shoot with them without removing patrolling behavior. Trains can load and unload minerals automatically if they can, as well as repair, if possible, while still in patrol behavior. Only changing speeds, directions, or giving any navigational commands will break the patrol.

Campaign Difficulty – The option to choose difficulty will now be present to players if they’re starting a new game or starting a mission from the mission select screen. You can also go to the options menu, the gameplay sub-section, and change your difficulty level mid-game. Easy decreases enemy accuracy, as well as increases passive income from mining platforms. Hard increases enemy accuracy.

Fixed an issue with mission flow, specifically in M3. Players could break flow unintentionally and be stuck without progressing. Shoutout to Phoagne for the report!