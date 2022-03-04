Mount Wingsuit 2 Controls Available!

We are currently working on Mount Wingsuit 2, and have devised a VR flight model and control scheme that feels far more natural than what Mount Wingsuit had to offer. We have received some criticism because the controls in this game are difficult to master, which stems from the fact that it was built for gamepads.

We started developing Mount Wingsuit back in the early VR days (DK2 days), barely aware that tracked controllers were coming, and failed to predict that it would be the preferred control method for games like ours. This became readily apparent on launch, as the Vive fanboys raged that we hadn't made a VR game at all, etc. Sadly, re-designing the game for tracked controllers would have meant a total re-balance of all the challenges, which was way out of scope at that stage, so the tracked controller support has always been a bit of an afterthought.

Now that the new flight model is ready for MW2, we have decided to port the necessary bits to make the controls work in MW as well, because we feel that we owe it to you to "do it properly." The MW2 controls feel so intuitive and natural that we're confident about releasing this without so much as a tutorial. Be warned that the vast majority of the game has never been tested with these controls, so there are probably significant balance issues.

Mount Wingsuit 2