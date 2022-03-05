 Skip to content

Cyber Manhunt update for 5 March 2022

English Version of New DLC Available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you so much for your patience and support. The English Version of New DLC "Hello, World" is Available Now. I really apologize for the delay.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1840550/

You will get the BEST PRICE to purchase Cyber Manhunt + DLC from this Bundle. Also you will get additional 10% OFF to purchase DLC only from this Bundle if you already own Cyber Manhunt.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/21812/Cyber_Manhunt__DLC/

ATTENTION: Please update the game to play DLC !

