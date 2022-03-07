Ver2.11.300 Fateful Encounter 3rd Character Popularity Vote

Encounters

・Fateful Encounter: 3rd Character Popularity Vote is available (Paid, 3 Times Only)

*This encounter features characters from the top 10 "3rd Annual Character Popularity Vote" results and their Another Styles and Extra Styles (main story characters do not appear).

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

March 7, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – March 15, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・3rd Anniversary Drop Campaign

・Use the 3rd Anniversary Drop to select from "Linked Bond Edition" or "Discovered Edition" and encounter 1 character. (5★ guaranteed)

・Each user can receive a maximum of one 3rd Anniversary Drop after the update to game version 2.11.300.

3rd Anniversary Drops will be distributed: From updating to 2.11.300 to April 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Note: Each user can only receive one 3rd Anniversary Drop

*You must clear chapter 2 of the main story in order to obtain a 3rd Anniversary Drop.

Note: The Linked Bond Edition encounter consists of characters released in the Gallery of Dreams from version 2.11.300 or earlier. You will get one random Normal Style 5★ class character.

Note: The Discovered Edition encounter consists of characters released in the Gallery of Dreams from version 2.11.300 or earlier. You will get one random Another Style, Extra Style, or Parallel Time Layer 5★ class character.

Premium Subscription Service

・While subscribed to either the Guide of the Heavens or Guide of the Land, you will be able to skip video advertisements.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: Until 3/15 (UTC) First time only

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.300.

Fixed the following issues

・Certain values displayed incorrectly in the description of Pizzica's Level 2 Valor Chant "Ready for an underwater rendezvous?"

*Only the wording was adjusted. The effect of these skills have not changed.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.