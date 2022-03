Share · View all patches · Build 8313115 · Last edited 4 March 2022 – 09:09:22 UTC by Wendy

A minimum guarantee has been set for the area activity rate at the beginning of the season.

The same emergency situation can no longer occur in consecutive seasons.

A limit has been set on the level of fatigue.

Fixed a problem in which some Talent were not displayed in the list of all areas when deleting Talent.