1.32 Update

People have been requesting support for more resolutions since release. It's here and Titan Outpost now supports most aspect ratios.

Due to the way the game was set up, this used to be impossible. However, since developing more flexible UI code for The Jovian System, I decided to implement this -the code, not the UI itself which is completely different- in Titan Outpost. This took a lot of donkey work, making sure the interface scaled well and every UI element was updated.

Why? Because I want as many people as possible to be able to play the game, and because using this more flexible UI system makes the game more future proof. Widescreens are becoming more prevalent, for example.

Enjoy.

Changelog

Improvements

UI overhaul, with support for any resolution.

Fixes

Quitting to menu while leveling up will no longer keep the levelup screen open.

PS Keep in mind that since I don't own a bunch of different screens, it has been tested with screen emulation. In theory that should be fine, but If something looks off on your screen, please consider making it known in the forums.