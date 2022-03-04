 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Titan Outpost update for 4 March 2022

1.32 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8312934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

People have been requesting support for more resolutions since release. It's here and Titan Outpost now supports most aspect ratios.

Due to the way the game was set up, this used to be impossible. However, since developing more flexible UI code for The Jovian System, I decided to implement this -the code, not the UI itself which is completely different- in Titan Outpost. This took a lot of donkey work, making sure the interface scaled well and every UI element was updated.

Why? Because I want as many people as possible to be able to play the game, and because using this more flexible UI system makes the game more future proof. Widescreens are becoming more prevalent, for example.

Enjoy.

Changelog

Improvements
  • UI overhaul, with support for any resolution.
Fixes
  • Quitting to menu while leveling up will no longer keep the levelup screen open.

PS Keep in mind that since I don't own a bunch of different screens, it has been tested with screen emulation. In theory that should be fine, but If something looks off on your screen, please consider making it known in the forums.

Changed files in this update

Titan Outpost Default 64 Bit Depot 944181
  • Loading history…
Titan Outpost MacOS Depot Depot 944183
  • Loading history…
Titan Outpost Linux Depot Depot 944184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.