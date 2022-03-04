Hotfix v1.07

Hi!

We just released a new hotfix.

We had a recurring issue in multiplayer. Joining a server that is already in progress would result in the joining player never starting to see the spawns.

Now when a player joins a server hat is already in progress, we force that player's spawns to activate on their own after a fixed number of seconds. This completely solves the issue for the rest of the match.

Other changes:

Adjusted the bullet shooting origin point's rotation on Engineer classes when they have no weapon equipped, because we noticed that on multiplayer their bullets would sometimes go higher than they were being aimed.

Now it is always aiming forward from the pistol instead of rotating with the rest of the animation, which prevents this deviation. This adjustment is strictly done in the animation itself.