NEW HOTFIX IS NOW LIVE TO KEEP IMPROVING YOUR GAMING EXPERIENCE!

What's up Youtubers,

Problems while upgrading your computer in Youtubers Life 2? Well, now you can go back to your room and keep improving your Youtuber stuff to create your best content, 'cause today we introduce the new Hotfix 1.2.3.015 to fix one of the most common issues:

The new Hotfix fixes the bug that blocked computer upgrades if it was sent to the storage after expanding the house with a new room.

We hope that you are enjoying your new life in NewTube City! We keep an eye on your comments to continue improving Youtubers Life 2 and hope that this small update makes a big difference in your gaming experience.

We keep working on new updates and content for you! We also encourage you to visit our Steam discussions or participate in our Discord server, so we can take a closer look at your feedback and keep improving the game.

Happy gaming!